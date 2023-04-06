Murder Mystery 2 Isn't Very Different From Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston Real Life Experiences (Exclusive)

Murder Mystery 2 brings Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston back together for a second round of Netflix's action-comedy-mystery film series. In this sequel film, their characters Nick (Sandler) and Audrey (Anniston) Spitz get to go to a lavish wedding on an exotic private island, where a murder/kidnapping of a famous world figure (The Maharajah) takes place. And according to what Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston told us, the extravagant world we see onscreen isn't too far from their actual lives!

During Murder Mystery 2, when the Spitz's arrive at Vikram "The Maharajah" Govindan's wedding on a private island, they find their hotel room adorned with all sorts of extravagant gifts. While that may have been a luxurious novelty for Nick and Audrey Spitz, in real life, celebrities get showered with gifts all the time. In fact, at this point in their careers, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston have more than enough examples of when they've lived that life:

Oh, I remember having a chocolate ornament in my room," Aniston recalls. "That was all baby pictures of myself really? And then a picture of me in the movie that I was promoting. It was like, I think as it was around my birthday. Oh, I think it was for Just Go With It!"

When Sandler asked "Did you eat the chocolate?" Aniston was adamant that she did not:

"I didn't want to eat Baby Jen!"

Just Go With It is the 2011 rom-com film that starred Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston – making this anecdote about the extravagant hotel gift a nice full-circle topic for the pair of stars.

Sandler provided an additional laugh when he "confessed" a "secret" about that chocolate ornament gift: "I snuck into her room that night and I chewed on those things to know. Yeah. It was fantastic. Baby Aniston chocolates are delicious."

However, both Sandler and Aniston made it clear that while they may enjoy some perks like the Spitzs do, they don't bicker nearly as much as their onscreen counterparts.

"Oh, we don't bicker! Never bicker. If we Bicker, Adam does it..." Aniston said

"We just bickered! Yeah, that was a slight bicker!" Sandler countered.

Full-time detectives Nick and Audrey are struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground. They find themselves at the center of international abduction when their friend Maharaja, is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding.

Murder Mystery 2 is now streaming on Netflix.