Murder Mystery 2 Director on Creative Recap to Open Film (Exclusive)

Netflix's Murder Mystery 2 debuted over the weekend and if you've noticed the Top 10 then the Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston sequel is a clear hit for the streamer. Not only did the movie jump to the #1 spot on Netflix, but the first movie was right behind it for a few days. Even knowing that, the film made sure to address what happened in the first film because they knew there would be people tuning in for Murder Mystery 2 that never saw Murder Mystery 1. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview for Netflix's sequel, director Jeremy Garelick told us that this was something he specifically wanted to address after initial feedback made it clear that not everyone knew what had happened.

"When I set out to do this second one, I really wanted it to be a movie that stood on its own," Garelick revealed. "So from the script stage all the way through casting, music choices, crew, everything... I wanted people to be able to watch this movie without having seen the first one. Because just looking at comedy sequels throughout history out there, it's hard to name a comedy sequel that I love. So I just wanted to treat this going in like its own thing. I think there were a lot of positives that came out of that, and it was genre bending. There's a lot of action. The characters are...they were inspired by the first one, but I put a lot of my own personality and style into their characters, and into the music, and into what it looked like, and then the feel and how it was shot."

He continued, "But one of the things that resulted was, people were like, 'Oh, I wonder what happened in the...' If they'd never seen (it), 'I wonder what happened in the first one.; So we felt like just a quick recap. And I always loved A-Team growing up. And just watching that intro of A-Team, mixed with a little Odd Couple, just a throwback to that '70s, '80s TV intro. We thought it would be really funny on a movie of this magnitude."

Now available for streaming, and easy to jump into if you haven't seen the first, Murder Mystery 2 is described as follows by Netflix: "Now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground, Nick and Audrey Spitz find themselves at the center of an international abduction when their friend the Maharaja is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding."