Murder Mystery 2 Dominates Netflix Top 10 After Debut Weekend
Back in 2019. Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston made history for Netflix with the release of Murder Mystery. The comedy became one of the most-watched Netflix original movies ever in its first four weeks, leading the streaming service to order a sequel. Given the success of the first movie, it should come as no surprise that Murder Mystery 2 is doing incredibly well on Netflix after its debut this past weekend.
Murder Mystery 2 arrived on Friday and immediately rose to the top of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list. Monday's edition of the list sees the comedy sequel still in that number one overall spot, and it looks as though it could stay there for some time.
The only competition for Murder Mystery 2 right now seems to be the first Murder Mystery, which has risen to second overall in the rankings following the release of its sequel.
You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movies below!
1. Murder Mystery 2
"After starting their own detective agency, Nick and Audrey Spitz land a career-making case when their billionaire pal is kidnapped from his wedding."prevnext
2. Murder Mystery
"On a long-awaited trip to Europe, a New York City cop and his hairdresser wife scramble to solve a baffling murder aboard a billionaire's yacht."prevnext
3. The Thing (2011)
"After discovering an alien life form in Antarctic Ice, a team of scientists descends into paranoia as they realize the creature is awake and among them."prevnext
4. Shark Tale
"A tiny white lie turns a little fish into an unlikely hero. But when the truth comes out, he teams up with an outcast great white shark for protection."prevnext
5. The Bourne Legacy
"Following the Jason Bourne debacle, the CIA finds itself dealing with a familiar threat when another estranged operative surfaces."prevnext
6. Diary of a Mad Black Woman
"After her husband kicks her our of their Atlanta mansion and moves another woman in, Helen finds help — and revenge advice — from her grandmother, Madea."prevnext
7. Hotel Transylvania
"Hotel Transylvania owner Dracula pulls double duty as an overprotective dad when an unwelcome suitor shows interest in his teenage daughter."prevnext
8. Over the Hedge
"A clever raccoon leads a crew of forest creatures into the suburbs to find food — but the humans who live there aren't having it. The battle is on!"prevnext
9. Kill Boksoon
"At work, she's a renowned assassin. At home, she's a single mom to a teenage daughter. Killing? That's easy. It's parenting that's the hard part."prevnext
10. I See You
"As he searches for a missing child, a small-town detective uncovers a malicious presence lurking in the crevices of his family's already broken home."prev