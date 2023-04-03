Murder Mystery 2 Dominates Netflix Top 10 After Debut Weekend

Back in 2019. Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston made history for Netflix with the release of Murder Mystery. The comedy became one of the most-watched Netflix original movies ever in its first four weeks, leading the streaming service to order a sequel. Given the success of the first movie, it should come as no surprise that Murder Mystery 2 is doing incredibly well on Netflix after its debut this past weekend.

Murder Mystery 2 arrived on Friday and immediately rose to the top of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list. Monday's edition of the list sees the comedy sequel still in that number one overall spot, and it looks as though it could stay there for some time.

The only competition for Murder Mystery 2 right now seems to be the first Murder Mystery, which has risen to second overall in the rankings following the release of its sequel.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movies below!