Murder Mystery 2: Jodie Turner-Smith on Comedy Role With Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston (Exclusive)

Jodie Turner-Smith is an actor and model who made her feature film debut in The Neon Demon in 2016 and has gone on to star in Queen & Slim, After Yang, White Noise, and the miniseries Anne Boleyn. Soon, she will be joining the galaxy far, far away in Disney+'s upcoming series, Star Wars: The Acolyte, but first you can catch her in the new Netflix movie Murder Mystery 2. In honor of the sequel, Turner-Smith had a chat with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis and she talked about her role as Countess Sekou.

"The Countess, she's an honest woman. Someone would even say brutally honest. She just calls it like she sees it. She has opinions, and she's going to share them no matter how they might make you feel. And not because she's malicious, but just because she's telling her truth," Turner-Smith explained.

She added of the improvised moments with Sandler and Aniston, "Well, I mean, I don't have a lot of improv experience, so I definitely wasn't coming in just like riffing all the time. I think that's definitely a skill that you have to learn, but it was fun. It was free-flying. Adam and Jen, they're constantly just like riffing and changing things up, and what they have together works so seamlessly, so hilariously. So, I was just holding onto my seat trying to keep up."

What Is Murder Mystery 2 About?

Here's how Netflix's official synopsis describes the sequel:

"Four years after solving their first murder mystery, Nick and Audrey Spitz (Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston) are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they're invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island. But trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect.

Murder Mystery 2 sends Nick and Audrey Spitz on a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they've ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful…and their long-awaited trip to Paris. The film is directed by Jeremy Garelick and also stars Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, with John Kani, and Dany Boon."

Murder Mystery 2 is now streaming on Netflix.