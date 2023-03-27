Adam Sandler's Murder Mystery Returns to Netflix Top 10 Ahead of Sequel Debut
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are returning to Netflix this weekend for their second go-round in the Murder Mystery film series. The first movie arrived in 2019 and quickly became one of the streamer's biggest original films of all time. Now, with the sequel on the verge of premiering, the original Murder Mystery is once again seeing a major spike in popularity.
Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees Murder Mystery make a return to the daly charts. As Murder Mystery 2 approaches, movie fans are heading to Netflix to catch back on the first movie.
The new Top 10 list features Murder Mystery as the eighth most popular film on the entire service in the United States. As the release of Murder Mystery 2 gets closer throughout the week, it wouldn't be too surprising to see the first Murder Mystery climb even higher in the rankings.
You can check out a full breakdown of Netflix's Top 10 Movies list below!
1. I See You
"As he searches for a missing child, a small-town detective uncovers a malicious presence lurking in the crevices of his family's already broken home."prevnext
2. Dragged Across Concrete
"Suspended without pay for using excessive force, two cops in need of a new source of income turn to the criminal underworld."prevnext
3. Luther: The Fallen Sun
"Haunted by an unsolved murder, brilliant but disgraced London police detective John Luther breaks out of prison to hunt down a sadistic serial killer."prevnext
4. Minions: The Rise of Gru
"Rejected by his supervillain idols, 12-year-old Gru sets out to prove his despicable nature with the help of his bumbling team of Minions."prevnext
5. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
"After her triumph in the Hunger Games. Katniss Everdeen travels through the districts on a 'Victory Tour' while a rebellion gathers steam around her."prevnext
6. Sing 2
"Buster Moon and his musically gifted friends must persuade the reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of their new show."prevnext
7. Riddick
"Left for dead on a lonely planet, fugitive Riddick activates an emergency beacon that could either save his life — or attract deadly alien mercenaries."prevnext
8. Murder Mystery
"On a long-awaited trip to Europe, a New York City cop and his hairdresser wife scramble to solve a baffling murder aboard a billionaire's yacht."prevnext
9. The Hunger Games
"In a dystopian future, teens Katniss and Peeta are drafted for a televised event pitting young competitors against each other in a fight to the death."prevnext
10. The Chronicles of Riddick
"While caught in the middle of a galactic war waged by the leader of an evil sect, escaped convict Riddick must rescue an old friend from prison."prev