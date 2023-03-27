Adam Sandler's Murder Mystery Returns to Netflix Top 10 Ahead of Sequel Debut

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are returning to Netflix this weekend for their second go-round in the Murder Mystery film series. The first movie arrived in 2019 and quickly became one of the streamer's biggest original films of all time. Now, with the sequel on the verge of premiering, the original Murder Mystery is once again seeing a major spike in popularity.

Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees Murder Mystery make a return to the daly charts. As Murder Mystery 2 approaches, movie fans are heading to Netflix to catch back on the first movie.

The new Top 10 list features Murder Mystery as the eighth most popular film on the entire service in the United States. As the release of Murder Mystery 2 gets closer throughout the week, it wouldn't be too surprising to see the first Murder Mystery climb even higher in the rankings.

You can check out a full breakdown of Netflix's Top 10 Movies list below!