My Little Pony: A New Generation Cast Announced

Netflix has announced the cast for My Little Pony: A New Generation, an animated film set years after the events of My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic and featuring talent like Phil Lamarr (Supergirl), Jane Krakowski (30 Rock), and Lisa Koshy (Liza on Demand). For months, the convention wisdom has held that the film will center on Sunny Starscout, "an outcast and young activist earth pony who still sees hope in Equestria, where Twilight Sparkle's teachings on friendship and harmony have been replaced with paranoia and mistrust, and where all three species of ponies live segregated from one another. However, when she meets a lost unicorn named Izzy, the two embark on an adventure involving musical numbers, a jewel heist, conspiracy theories, and 'the world’s cutest flying Pomeranian' as they travel to new lands while facing their fears and turning enemies into friends."

The Mane 5 voice cast for the equestrian themed feature stars Vanessa Hudgens (Sunny), Kimiko Glenn (Izzy), James Marsden (Hitch), Sofia Carson (Pipp) and Liza Koshy (Zipp). Additional voice cast members include Ken Jeong (Sprout), Elizabeth Perkins (Phyllis), Jane Krakowski (Queen Haven), Phil LaMarr (Alphabittle) and Michael McKean (Argyle). The film is directed by Robert Cullen, José L. Ucha, and co-directed by Mark Fattibene. The story was created by Robert Cullen & José L. Ucha, and Tim Sullivan. The screenplay was written by Tim Sullivan and Gillian Berrow. Cecil Kramer and Peter Lewis produced.

Notably, while this movie is set in the same continuity as the beloved Friendship is Magic series, it seems they are abandoning all the key characters from that generation in order to give the new characters a chance to flourish with the fandom.

You can see the official synopsis below:

The unimaginable has happened...Equestria has lost its magic! Earth Ponies, Unicorns, and Pegasi are no longer friends and now live separated by species. But idealistic Earth Pony Sunny (Vanessa Hudgens) is determined to find a way to bring enchantment and unity back to their world. Teaming up with open-hearted Unicorn Izzy (Kimiko Glenn), the pair travel to faraway lands where they encounter the likes of charismatic and brave Pegasi Pipp (Sofia Carson) and Zipp (Liza Koshy) and the ever-responsible fellow Earth Pony Hitch (James Marsden). Their mission is full of misadventures, but these new best friends each possess their own unique and special gifts that may be just what this ponyverse needs to restore magic and prove that even little ponies can make a big difference.

Ironically, this announcement comes as IDW Publishing has just announced the end of their long-running My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic comic, and a crossover with the previous generation -- the classic '80s ponies that launched the franchise!

My Little Pony: A New Generation will debut on Netflix on September 24.