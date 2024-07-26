My Spy The Eternal City: Anna Faris Praises Dave Bautista, Wants to Work With Him “All The Time”

Anna Faris has joined the world of My Spy. The Dave Bautista-led franchise brought the Scary Movie actress into the fold for its sequel, My Spy The Eternal City, casting her as high school principal Nancy Buck. Nancy is a chaperone on her high school’s school trip to Italy, working alongside Bautista’s JJ, who is also a chaperone. Nancy is unaware of JJ’s true work, that being that of a CIA agent. During the school trip, JJ is forced to pivot his plans to work, as there is an active nuclear plot that targets the Vatican. JJ ropes his stepdaughter Sophie (Chloe Coleman) into his covert mission as well.

Anna Faris Praises Dave Bautista

My Spy The Eternal City may not be the last collaboration between Anna Faris and Dave Bautista.

Speaking to ComicBook, Faris praised the My Spy lead, pointing to his natural aura as being welcoming to those he works with.

“Dave is one of the most incredible humans that I know,” Faris said. “He has some kind of like inner core, some kind of magma in him, something that’s like almost thermal that he emits without even knowing.”

Faris and Bautista have crossed paths multiple times but had never shared a set together until My Spy The Eternal City came along. Faris was regularly present at the during the 2010s, a franchise that Bautista had starred in.

“I remember seeing him at a mall when we were shooting in South Africa, and there were just throngs of people following him,” Faris continued. “He has this kind of Pied Piper core to him. He’s incredibly kind. He’s incredibly generous. I love it that he was super excited to have me be a part of this franchise. I could not love him more. He made the mistake of giving me his phone number because I just want to work with him all the time. He’s really a great leader and he really sets the tone for a good production. I do believe that if you’re having fun on camera, the audience will have fun.”

There’s no word on whether Faris and Bautista are developing more projects together. Faris next stars in the live-action animation flick I, Object while Bautista has The Last Showgirl, Aang: The Last Airbender, Trap House, and Afterburn all on his schedule.

My Spy The Eternal City is available now on Prime Video.