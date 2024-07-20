My Spy the Eternal City Director Reveals How WWE Moves Influenced Sequel’s Action Sequences

Wrestling fans who check former WWE superstar Dave Bautista’s new movie My Spy The Eternal City, the sequel to his 2020 film My Spy, on Prime Video may notice a couple of familiar maneuvers in the film’s action sequences. Bautista pulls out his old wrestling finisher, the Batista Bomb, and his character’s teenage companion Sophie (Chloe Coleman) pulls off a Hurricanrana. My Spy The Eternal City‘s director, Pete Segal, has some experience filming wrestling sequences from his time working on the Starz wrestling drama . Speaking to ComicBook during the My Spy The Eternal City junket (as seen in the above video), Segal says he drew on his Heels experience while trying to figure out how to get the film’s young female lead on even ground with her older opponents.

“I thought I had done a Hurricanrana in Heels and I thought, ok, how is this little girl, even though she’s 14, she’s not as big as these other guys, how’s she going to bring them down?” Segal explains. “And I thought maybe a Hurricanrana. I know it might be time for that.”

Chloe Coleman and Dave Bautista in My Spy the Eternal City/Batista delivers a Batista Bomb

Dave Bautista uses the Batista Bomb in My Spy the Eternal City

As for the Batista Bomb, that one’s simple. How do you get Dave Bautista in an action movie directed by someone with experience filming wrestling and not have him use the maneuver most associated with his wrestling persona?

“And then you know, come on, I mean Dave’s signature move?” Segal says, ” Yeah, we had to figure out a place for that in the movie.”

ComicBook spoke to Bautista in a separate cast interview. He explained where the film’s Batista Bomb came from and how he’s now trying to sneak into all of his movies.

“I wanted to put it in,” Bautista explains, “and we were working on that fight scene and I was like, ‘Oh man, this would be fun. Now it’s become kind of my obsession. I’m trying to squeeze it into every film just because I don’t know, it’s one of those Easter eggs. I think if I can get into every film, I will. It’s just a nod to my career and a nod to the fans “

What is My Spy the Eternal City about?

My Spy The Eternal City sees CIA agent JJ (Bautista) reuniting with the young girl from the family he was surveilling in the first My Spy movie, Sophie (Coleman). According to the film’s official synopsis, “JJ, a veteran CIA agent, reunites with his protégé Sophie, in order to prevent a catastrophic nuclear scheme aimed at the Vatican, which disrupts a high school choir trip to Italy.”

Segal directed My Spy the Eternal City from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon and Eric Hoeber. The film also stars returning cast members Kristen Schaal and Ken Jeong with new additions Flula Borg, Craig Robinson, and Anna Faris. My Spy the Eternal City is now streaming on Prime Video.