Natalie Portman Talks Meeting Her Star Wars Son Mark Hamill for the First Time

The duo met for the first time at the Golden Globes last weekend.

Star Wars and Marvel Studios star Natalie Portman is out doing awards-season press for May December, her new Netflix film, which has seen her nominated for a number of high profile awards. In the film, twenty years after their tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple buckles under the pressure when an actress arrives to do research for a film about their past. Portman plays Elizabeth, an actress tapped to play the role of Gracie (Julianne Moore) in a movie based on the scandal. The film's male lead, Riverdale star Charles Melton, snagged a People's Choice Awards nomination for his portayal of Moore's much-younger husband.

Over the weekend, Portman attended the Golden Globe Awards, where she was nominated for her performance. Backstage, she met up with Mark Hamill, her onscreen "son" from the Star Wars universe, apparently for the first time. Hamill shared a photo to social media, commenting on the surreal experience of finally making the connection.

"I met Mark Hamill for my first time, and he called me his mother, which was the coolest thing," Portman said. "It was the first time we had ever met. I had met Carrie Fisher before, luckily. She was such an icon of mine, and this was my first time meeting Mark."

You can see the full video below.

Portman joked that she doesn't get out too often, so she frequently bumps into people she admires for the first time. She told Kimmel that she "lost my mind" after meeting Martin Short for the first time, also at the Golden Globes.

Here's the official synopsis for May December:

After their relationship ignited a tabloid saga two decades ago, Gracie (Julianne Moore) and Joe (Charles Melton) now lead a seemingly perfect suburban life. Their domestic bliss is disrupted when Elizabeth (Natalie Portman), a famous television actress, arrives in their tight-knit community to research her upcoming role as Gracie. As Elizabeth ingratiates herself into the everyday lives of Gracie and Joe, the uncomfortable facts of their scandal unfurl, causing long-dormant emotions to resurface. In May December, director Todd Haynes (Safe, Carol) explores one of the great talents of the human species: our colossal refusal to look at ourselves.

The film is available to stream on Netflix now.