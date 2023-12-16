Thor Star Natalie Portman Interested in Superhero Return, "It Would Be So Fun to Do"

Natalie Portman first played Jane Foster in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thor back in 2011, and she's since appeared in Thor: The Dark World, Avengers: Endgame, and Thor: Love and Thunder. In Jane's last MCU outing, she became Mighty Thor but died after a battle with cancer. However, the film's post-credits scene saw her entering Valhalla, which means she could pop up in the franchise again. Portman is currently promoting her new film, May December, which led her to revisit some of her biggest role with Vanity Fair. During the interview, she revealed she'd be open to a superhero return.

"Oh it was, yeah, it would be so fun to do," Portman replied when asked if she'd like to return to the world of superheroes. "You get a lot of cool points with your kids when you do a superhero movie."

During the interview, she also talked about what it was like to buff up to become Mighty Thor.

"It's pretty amazing, you know, you kind of feel like, 'Oh I guess I'll just get to play petite women my whole life.' And then they're like, 'No, you're gonna play a 6'3 character.' Then you watch yourself on screen. I'm like, 'This is what it looks like to be like a big person. This is what it feels like.' The most surprising thing was how much you have to eat. Like it was all about like protein shakes all day, which are just so gross after a while. So it was a funny world to get an insight into."

You can watch the video below:

Last year, Portman spoke with ComicBook.com about how she never thought she would play Mighty Thor.

"It definitely is amazing to have these, Jane as Mighty Thor comic books that Taika [Waititi] gave to me the first time we met as this kind of kernel of an idea for what this could be," Portman explained. "I never did," Portman added when asked if she thought back in 2014 that she would take up the Thor mantle. "I really was excited by the idea of playing an astrophysicist in a movie of this size. I thought that was such a cool opportunity to, get to portray. And then, the comic book that had this idea of Jane becoming Mighty Thor only was published in 2014. So, it was like several years after I had started being part of the film. So, that's when it started coming up as an idea."

