Star Wars: Natalie Portman Debunks Major Padme Rumor

Natalie Portman is an Oscar-winning actor known for an array of films, but many know her best for playing Padmé Amidala in the Star Wars prequels. Portman's last outing in the franchise was in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, which saw her character meet a tragic end. There have been a lot of rumors about how the movie could have gone, including one that saw Padmé attempting to kill her husband, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). While promoting her new film, May December, Portman reflected on some of her biggest roles with Vanity Fair, and was asked if there was truth to that longstanding rumor.

"Oh, that's cool," Portman said when asked if there was ever an alternate version where Padmé kills Anakin. "No, no," she added with a laugh. "And cool, but nope."

"It was such a big part of my life to be part of Star Wars for so many years. I made the first one when I was 16 years old and then this one I did when I was 22," Portman shared later in the video. "It was really wild to do green screen. It felt like a very pure form of acting, actually. It's like almost like when you're a kid and you're pretending that you know your refrigerator box is your rocket ship, you know, that you have to really not just create the world inside of you, but the world around you as well."

Would Natalie Portman Return To Star Wars?

Portman was a guest on What Happens Live earlier this month and had a similar conversation about her time making Star Wars. She told host Andy Cohen that "no one has asked" her about a return to Star Wars, but "I'm open to it." She added, "It was the first time I worked digitally. I don't think anyone was shooting that way then. It was my first time working with a green screen. It was a whole new set of skills to pick up and a whole new world to enter."

Taika Waititi is going to be making a Star Wars film, and he brought it up while filming Thor: Love and Thunder with Portman. However, the director forgot she starred in the prequels.

"Natalie said to me, what do you do next? And I said 'I'm trying to work on a Star Wars thing," Waititi told Rolling Stone back in 2022. "Have you ever wanted to be in a Star Wars movie?' She said, 'I've been in Star Wars movies,' I forgot about those ones."

You can currently catch Natalie Portman in May December on Netflix.