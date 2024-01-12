Marvel Star Natalie Portman Reveals She Actually Has a Thor Hammer

Natalie Portman reveals she has a few hammers from Thor: Love and Thunder at her home. After returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Avengers: Endgame, Portman had a starring role in 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder alongside Chris Hemsworth. Just like in the comics, Portman's character Jane Foster adopted the role of the God of Thunder as the Mighty Thor, fighting beside Hemsworth's Thor and Tessa Thompkin's Valkyrie against Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher. It would seem that Portman walked away from Thor: Love and Thunder with her own copy of Mjolnir to defend her home.

Jimmy Kimmel Live had Natalie Portman on as a guest this week, and one of the first topics was her Thor hammer. After quickly wishing Portman a happy new year, Jimmy Kimmel asked, "Do you actually have a hammer of Thor?" She responded, "I do. They gave me the memorabilia one that no one's allowed to touch, and then I also have my stunt practice Hammer which gets more use."

Of course, Kimmel was curious about the use this Mjolnir actually gets. "Well, my kids know not to try and harm with it, but I have to be careful when kids visit the house. It's heavy. It can do damage."

Star Wars actors Mark Hamill and Natalie Portman finally meet

The 2024 Golden Globes featured the first time meeting between Mark Hamill and Natalie Portman, whose characters are son and daughter in the Star Wars Universe. Mark Hamill shared a social media post with the picture of him meeting Natalie Portman backstage at the 2024 Golden Globes, and captioned the post, "Now I have finally met my 'mother', thanks to the @goldenglobes".

This celebrity meet-up is something that Star Wars fans have been waiting to see for over two decades (or more) since Portman first made her Star Wars movie debut in the 1999 prequel film Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Mark Hamill shocked a lot of fans back in June 2018 when he responded to the Star Wars Twitter account's happy birthday post to Portman by letting the world know, "Fun Fact: I've never met this woman."

Back in 2020, Twitter did a Q&A session where Hamill admitted that since his 2018 post, he still hadn't met Portman. Even so, Hamill doubled down on his commitment to making it happen, calling it an item "very high on my 2020 To-Do List... #MeetingMyMovieMama."

To her credit, Portman hasn't been silent on the matter either. When the Internet started freaking out about Hamill's 2018 "confession" about not meeting her, Portman went on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert and let it be known that she was game for the meeting: "It's such a shame, I would love to meet him. Mark, I would love to meet you, come over!"