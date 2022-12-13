Lisette Olivera Reveals If She Knows of Plans to Include Her Character in National Treasure 3 (Exclusive)

National Treasure fans have been excited for the upcoming Disney+ TV show National Treasure: Edge of History to continue the excitement of the franchise, igniting not just speculation about what characters from the films could appear in the project but also what TV characters could appear in a potential National Treasure 3. Edge of History star Lisette Olivera revealed that she doesn't currently know of any plans for her character to join the film franchise, but expressed her enthusiasm at the idea, while also admitting she'd be happy to play second fiddle to Nicolas Cage's Benjamin Gates. National Treasure: Edge of History premieres on Disney+ on December 14th.

When asked by ComicBook.com if she knew of plans to bring her Jess Valenzuela into National Treasure 3, Olivera confessed, "That's a question for the creators. I would be so honored if I was included. I think the original movies are so special, it would be a huge honor to get to work with everyone that didn't get to work with us on the series. It would be frickin' cool, are you kidding? We get to connect the worlds in the series already, but to get to expand would be really cool."

Given that Cage's Ben Gates has already proven how well he can unlock the most complex of mysteries, Olivera said of the excitement of bringing the characters together on the big screen, "That's what I'm saying, right? Can you imagine what they could accomplish if they were together? I would love to be the Robin to Nic Cage's Batman, that's for sure."

The new series focuses on a young heroine, Jess (Lisette Olivera), a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family's mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

Whether Cage's Gates could appear in the TV series or Olivera's Jess appeared in the movie franchise, showrunner Cormac Wibberley previously addressed the potential dynamic between the two characters. When speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Wibberley compared Cage's Ben and Lisette Olivera's Jess as being like the relationship between Tony Stark and Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, were Cage to appear in Season 2.

"That's basically how we saw the relationship if Ben Gates ever showed up," Wibberley shared with the outlet. "She's basically Peter Parker to him and would be like, 'Oh, my God, it's Ben Gates! What do I do?' That's how our universe is. We would love to bring any of the other veterans if we get another season. We have roles for all of them."

National Treasure: Edge of History premieres on Disney+ on December 14th. Stay tuned for details on National Treasure 3.

