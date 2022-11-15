National Treasure: Edge of History Gets New Poster

National Treasure lives at the intersection of American history and adventure, and fans are finally getting their chance to return to the popular franchise later this year. Disney+ is taking the series to television with National Treasure: Edge of History, which follows a young woman and her friends on an adventure to find a find a hidden treasure — and uncover secrets about her family's history. The show doesn't premiere for another month but Disney+ is starting to ramp up the promotional efforts.

On Tuesday, Disney unveiled a brand new poster for National Treasure: Edge of History. The art features the main character, Jess, front and center, and its villain looming large beside her. You can check it out below!

The treasure awaits.



National Treasure: Edge of History, an Original series, is streaming December 14, only on #DisneyPlus. #NationalTreasureSeries pic.twitter.com/90SIbqfFcT — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) November 15, 2022

National Treasure: Edge of History follows a new story with a mostly new cast of characters. Lisette Alexis stars in the series as Jess, a DREAMer who knows that there is more to her family than she's been told. She has been described as a "brilliant ad resourceful mind" who loves a good mystery and has a "natural talent for solving puzzles." The cast also includes Lyndon Smith, Zuri Reed, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano, and Jordan Rodrigues. Catherine Zeta-Jones will be portraying the series antagonist.

Smith is playing FBI Agent Ross, an operative searching for redemption after a terrible mistake nearly ended her career. Reed takes on the role of Tasha, a social media personality, tech genius, and very close high school friend of Jess (Alexis). Rodrigues stars as Ethan, Jess' best friend, who has a hard time breaking the rules. Cipriano plays Oren, a class clown who knows a thing or two about conspiracy theories. Walker is set to play Liam, a struggling musician who comes from a long line of treasure hunters.

Jerry Bruckheimer is returning to executive produce the National Treasure TV series after producing the two Nicolas Cage films for Disney. He's joined by original director Jon Turteltaub and writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberly. The two Wibberlys will be writing the pilot episode of the TV series with Rick Muirragui. Mira Nair is set to direct the debut.

National Treasure: Edge of History debuts on Disney+ on December 14th.