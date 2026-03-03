Nearly Every Movie in DreamWorks’ Biggest Franchise Just Landed on Prime Video Ahead of Sequel Next Year

DreamWorks Animation has no shortage of hit animated movies, and it has cashed in on those successes on more than one occasion to launch massive franchises. From Shrek to Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, and more, the studio has jumped on the sequel train to launch some of the most successful franchises ever. As one of DreamWorks’ biggest franchises prepares to add another installment next year, Prime Video subscribers can now stream nearly every movie in the series.

It’s time to journey to the swamp, because all four films in the main Shrek series – Shrek, Shrek 2, Shrek the Third, and Shrek Forever After – joined Prime Video on March 1st. Only the spin-off Puss in Boots and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish movies are not on Prime Video. The iconic film series, led by Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz as Shrek, Donkey, and Princess Fiona, is the second-highest-grossing animated franchise ever after Despicable Me and the 18th-highest-grossing film franchise of all time, and it’s still showing no signs of slowing down, with the long-awaited Shrek 5 scheduled to hit theaters June 30, 2027.

DreamWorks’ Shrek Remains an Unbeatable Animated Franchise

Nobody could have predicted how big of a hit Shrek would be, but the original movie beat all of the odds to become a motion picture phenomenon and a cultural touchstone that still holds up today and has replicated that success time and time again. The movie didn’t just revolutionize CGI animation with more realistic characters, but it also successfully bridged the gap between fairy tales and irreverent humor to create a cult classic legacy with a multi-generational appeal that is impossible not to love. Paired with plenty of meme-worthy moments and quotes, like Shrek’s iconic “Get out of my swamp” line and the “Do you know the muffin man?” interrogation, top-tier characters and a star-studded voice cast, and an iconic soundtrack with songs like Smash Mouth’s “All Star,” Shrek became a generation-defining film.

Even when the quality of the franchise dipped, particularly with Shrek the Third’s franchise-low 41% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, the Shrek films are still fun and maintain that nostalgic, hilarious charm of the original. The franchise has proven its strength even when shifting focus to different characters in the Puss in Boots spin-off films and has maintained massive popularity despite more than 20 years passing since the original. Even with more than 20 years having passed since the original, Shrek still remains ingrained in pop culture, with audiences demanding more, with the upcoming Shrek 5 one of the most anticipated animated movies on the horizon.

What’s New on Prime Video?

The Shrek movies arrived on Prime Video alongside a long list of other great titles to kickstart the month. The Amazon streamer’s catalog now also features films such as Airport, Super 8, The Shallows, Twelve Monkeys, and Uptown Girls, with more titles set to drop throughout the month.

