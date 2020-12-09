Neill Blomkamp Made Supernatural Horror Movie During Pandemic

✖

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted nearly every aspect of our everyday lives over the past year, particularly when it comes to the world of media. Even as countless movies and TV shows have been delayed due to the virus' spread, some projects have been able to get off the ground in creative ways - including a currently-untitled project from Neill Blomkamp, the director of films like District 9 and Elysium. According to a new report, Blomkamp recently shot a supernatural horror movie amid the pandemic, with filming occurring in secret in British Columbia this past summer. While plot details are currently under wraps, it is reportedly a project that the director "has always wanted to make. This would be Blomkamp's first feature film since 2015's Chappie.

According to the report, the project came about after Blomkamp's next project, the Taylor Kitch-led action thriller The Inferno, was delayed due to the pandemic. Blomkamp and AGC Studios, which was financing the now-delayed film, decided to bring about a "more nimble" production. The cast reportedly consists of mostly Canadian actors, and the film involves a strong sci-fi and VFX component, similar to Blomkamp's previous projects. Filming began this summer with on-set COVID protocols in place, and the film is expected to be finished sometime next spring. The script is written by Blomkamp, edited by Deadpool and District 9 alum Julian Clarke, and has Volition alum Byron Kopman as director of photography.

This would be just the latest project that has completely gotten off the ground during the pandemic, in addition to the swath of already-announced movies and TV shows that either had to start or restart production. Of course, there was this year's Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, which includes a lengthy sequence filmed under-the-radar amid the pandemic. In addition, there's Malcolm & Marie, a collaboration between Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, Zendaya, and John David Washington that is set to be distributed by Netflix. There's also Songbird, a Michael Bay-produced thriller set years into the future that imagines a mutated version of the COVID-19 virus, which is set to be released on PVOD platforms this weekend.

h/t: Deadline