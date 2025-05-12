One of the Best Animated Movies of the 2000s Just Hit Netflix

Netflix just got a huge boost in the animation department. A bunch of new movies and shows have been added to Netflix’s lineup this month, with franchises like Ocean’s Eleven and Twilight representing the streamer’s most notable additions. Flying under the radar, however, is another one of Netflix’s new arrivals, one that has a much wider appeal to families While it has been easy for some to forget about in this era of computer-generated animation, DreamWorks and Aardman once collaborated on an all-time great animated movie, and now it’s streaming on Netflix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film in question is none other than Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, which was originally released in 2005. Following up on the success of Chicken Run, DreamWorks and Aardman reunited to bring beloved characters Wallace and Gromit to a feature-length story for the first time. The results made history, as The Curse of the Were-Rabbit was one of the few non-Disney or Pixar movies to win Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards. The film marked the second win for DreamWorks, four years after Shrek won the very first Best Animated Oscar.

Now that it’s available on Netflix, The Curse of the Were-Rabbit joins its pseudo-sequel, which was nominated for the same Oscar this past year. Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl was the second feature-length adventure for the beloved duo, though it ultimately lost the Academy Award to Flow.

Getting The Curse of the Were-Rabbit is big for Netflix as it recently experienced a big loss in the world of DreamWorks Animation. The hit How to Train Your Dragon movies had been dominating on Netflix before their exit last month.

What’s New on Netflix This Month?

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit was one of dozens of movies that were added to Netflix this month. Most of those additions arrived at very start of May. You can check out the full list of Netflix’s May 1st additions below!

Airport

Airport ’77

Airport 1975

Ali

American Gangster

American Graffiti

Burn After Reading

Constantine

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Dawn of the Dead

Eat Pray Love

The Equalizer 2

Hanna

Home

The Jerk

The Lego Movie

Mid90s

The Mule

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

The Paper Tigers

Past Lives

Sisters

Starship Troopers

The Sugarland Express

Trainwreck

Trolls

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Angi: Fake Life, True Crime (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Biggest Fan (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

The Four Seasons — NETFLIX SERIES

What’s your favorite animated movie on Netflix? Will you be giving The Curse of the Were-Rabbit a try? Let us know in the comments!