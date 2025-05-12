One of the Best Animated Movies of the 2000s Just Hit Netflix

Netflix just got a huge boost in the animation department. A bunch of new movies and shows have been added to Netflix’s lineup this month, with franchises like Ocean’s Eleven and Twilight representing the streamer’s most notable additions. Flying under the radar, however, is another one of Netflix’s new arrivals, one that has a much wider appeal to families While it has been easy for some to forget about in this era of computer-generated animation, DreamWorks and Aardman once collaborated on an all-time great animated movie, and now it’s streaming on Netflix.
The film in question is none other than Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, which was originally released in 2005. Following up on the success of Chicken Run, DreamWorks and Aardman reunited to bring beloved characters Wallace and Gromit to a feature-length story for the first time. The results made history, as The Curse of the Were-Rabbit was one of the few non-Disney or Pixar movies to win Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards. The film marked the second win for DreamWorks, four years after Shrek won the very first Best Animated Oscar.
Now that it’s available on Netflix, The Curse of the Were-Rabbit joins its pseudo-sequel, which was nominated for the same Oscar this past year. Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl was the second feature-length adventure for the beloved duo, though it ultimately lost the Academy Award to Flow.
Getting The Curse of the Were-Rabbit is big for Netflix as it recently experienced a big loss in the world of DreamWorks Animation. The hit How to Train Your Dragon movies had been dominating on Netflix before their exit last month.
What’s New on Netflix This Month?
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit was one of dozens of movies that were added to Netflix this month. Most of those additions arrived at very start of May. You can check out the full list of Netflix’s May 1st additions below!
Airport
Airport ’77
Airport 1975
Ali
American Gangster
American Graffiti
Burn After Reading
Constantine
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Dawn of the Dead
Eat Pray Love
The Equalizer 2
Hanna
Home
The Jerk
The Lego Movie
Mid90s
The Mule
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
The Paper Tigers
Past Lives
Sisters
Starship Troopers
The Sugarland Express
Trainwreck
Trolls
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Angi: Fake Life, True Crime (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Biggest Fan (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
The Four Seasons — NETFLIX SERIES
What’s your favorite animated movie on Netflix? Will you be giving The Curse of the Were-Rabbit a try? Let us know in the comments!