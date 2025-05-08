Tubi Just Made The Best Movie of 2022 (And Maybe the Decade) Free to Stream

The free lineup on Tubi has added some massive titles in recent months, creating a stronger roster of streaming options than it has ever had before. The free ad-supported service just recently added every season of The Shield, a slew of DC movies, The Goonies, Gladiator, and dozens of other great titles. With all of the big blockbuster additions, however, one of the best new arrivals may have flown a bit under the radar.

Tubi actually just added a recent Best Picture winner, and one of the most beloved movies to be released in years. The film in question is none other than Everything Everywhere All at Once, which took home Hollywood’s biggest prize just two years ago.

The Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All at Once is an trippy and emotional journey through the multiverse, following the three members of a family who find themselves at a crossroads in life. In addition to taking home Best Picture at the Academy Awards, the film won six other Oscars, including acting awards for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The team up between Daniels and A24 has a horde of dedicated fans out there, and its arrival on Tubi makes it easier (and cheaper) to watch than ever before. If you haven’t seen it yet, there’s no better time than the present.

New Movies on Tubi This Month

Everything Everywhere All at Once is but one of the many movies that were added to Tubi this month. You can check out the full lineup of Tubi’s new additions here, but we’ve included a sampling of its May arrivals below.

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Batman (1989)

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Justice League (2017)

The Flash

The Goonies

Dune (1984)

Ex Machina

Interstellar

Planet of the Apes (1968)

Gladiator

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

28 Weeks Later

Anaconda

Barbarian (2022)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Shrek Forever After

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

A Fistful of Dollars

For a Few Dollars More

The Good, The Bad and the Ugly

Mile 22

Stealth

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

The Patriot

Tomb Raider (2018)

War

A Man Apart

Anna (2019)

Captain Phillips

Clear and Present Danger

Fall

Patriot Games

Savages

Takers (2010)

The Long Kiss Goodnight

Trespass Against Us

Bone Tomahawk

Hang ’em High

Lawless

Slow West

Are you going to be checking out Everything Everywhere All at Once while it’s available for free on Tubi? Let us know in the comments!