Tubi Just Made The Best Movie of 2022 (And Maybe the Decade) Free to Stream

The free lineup on Tubi has added some massive titles in recent months, creating a stronger roster of streaming options than it has ever had before. The free ad-supported service just recently added every season of The Shield, a slew of DC movies, The Goonies, Gladiator, and dozens of other great titles. With all of the big blockbuster additions, however, one of the best new arrivals may have flown a bit under the radar.
Tubi actually just added a recent Best Picture winner, and one of the most beloved movies to be released in years. The film in question is none other than Everything Everywhere All at Once, which took home Hollywood’s biggest prize just two years ago.
The Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All at Once is an trippy and emotional journey through the multiverse, following the three members of a family who find themselves at a crossroads in life. In addition to taking home Best Picture at the Academy Awards, the film won six other Oscars, including acting awards for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis.
The team up between Daniels and A24 has a horde of dedicated fans out there, and its arrival on Tubi makes it easier (and cheaper) to watch than ever before. If you haven’t seen it yet, there’s no better time than the present.
New Movies on Tubi This Month
Everything Everywhere All at Once is but one of the many movies that were added to Tubi this month. You can check out the full lineup of Tubi’s new additions here, but we’ve included a sampling of its May arrivals below.
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast & Furious 6
Furious 7
Batman (1989)
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Justice League (2017)
The Flash
The Goonies
Dune (1984)
Ex Machina
Interstellar
Planet of the Apes (1968)
Gladiator
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Barbershop
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
28 Weeks Later
Anaconda
Barbarian (2022)
Friday the 13th (2009)
Shrek Forever After
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
A Fistful of Dollars
For a Few Dollars More
The Good, The Bad and the Ugly
Mile 22
Stealth
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
The Patriot
Tomb Raider (2018)
War
A Man Apart
Anna (2019)
Captain Phillips
Clear and Present Danger
Fall
Patriot Games
Savages
Takers (2010)
The Long Kiss Goodnight
Trespass Against Us
Bone Tomahawk
Hang ’em High
Lawless
Slow West
Are you going to be checking out Everything Everywhere All at Once while it’s available for free on Tubi? Let us know in the comments!