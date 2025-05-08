Twilight Movies Taking Over the Netflix Top 10

The Twilight franchise has always been popular, but a recent streaming move has seen the film series experience something of a resurgence with fans. When the new month kicked off last week, all five movies in the Twilight Saga returned to Netflix, where they haven’t been available for quite some time. In the following days, the original Twilight began popping up on the daily updating Netflix Top 10 Movies list. Then the other films in the series started following suit.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Thursday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies lineup shows not just one Twilight movie, but four of the five films in the franchise among Netflix’s most popular titles. The original Twilight is currently the second biggest movie on Netflix in the U.S., trailing only Exterritorial and even coming in ahead of newly added Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Meanwhile, The Twilight Saga: New Moon is sitting in seventh place on the chart, followed by The Twilight Saga: Eclipse in ninth and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 in 10th.
For now, the only Twilight film not appearing in the Netflix Top 10 is The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, which is slightly surprising given that both its predecessor and sequel are showing up on the list.
Just how long Twilight can sustain this kind of momentum is anybody’s guess. The films have been out for over a decade but more fans are still discovering them every day. Now that they’re on the biggest streaming platform around, it’s likely that audience is growing faster than it has in a long time.
[RELATED: It Just Got Easier to Stream an All-Time Great TV Drama]
What Else Is New on Netflix?
May has been a big month for Netflix so far. In just the last week, the service added some big theatrical releases in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Heart Eyes. The biggest day for new additions, however, came at the start of the month, when Twilight joined the streamer alongside dozens of other popular films.
You can check out the full list of Netflix’s May 1st additions below!
Airport
Airport ’77
Airport 1975
Ali
American Gangster
American Graffiti
Burn After Reading
Constantine
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Dawn of the Dead
Eat Pray Love
The Equalizer 2
Hanna
Home
The Jerk
The Lego Movie
Mid90s
The Mule
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
The Paper Tigers
Past Lives
Sisters
Starship Troopers
The Sugarland Express
Trainwreck
Trolls
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Angi: Fake Life, True Crime (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Biggest Fan (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
The Four Seasons — NETFLIX SERIES
Which movie in the Twilight Saga is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!