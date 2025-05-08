Twilight Movies Taking Over the Netflix Top 10

The Twilight franchise has always been popular, but a recent streaming move has seen the film series experience something of a resurgence with fans. When the new month kicked off last week, all five movies in the Twilight Saga returned to Netflix, where they haven’t been available for quite some time. In the following days, the original Twilight began popping up on the daily updating Netflix Top 10 Movies list. Then the other films in the series started following suit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thursday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies lineup shows not just one Twilight movie, but four of the five films in the franchise among Netflix’s most popular titles. The original Twilight is currently the second biggest movie on Netflix in the U.S., trailing only Exterritorial and even coming in ahead of newly added Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Meanwhile, The Twilight Saga: New Moon is sitting in seventh place on the chart, followed by The Twilight Saga: Eclipse in ninth and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 in 10th.

For now, the only Twilight film not appearing in the Netflix Top 10 is The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, which is slightly surprising given that both its predecessor and sequel are showing up on the list.

Just how long Twilight can sustain this kind of momentum is anybody’s guess. The films have been out for over a decade but more fans are still discovering them every day. Now that they’re on the biggest streaming platform around, it’s likely that audience is growing faster than it has in a long time.

What Else Is New on Netflix?

May has been a big month for Netflix so far. In just the last week, the service added some big theatrical releases in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Heart Eyes. The biggest day for new additions, however, came at the start of the month, when Twilight joined the streamer alongside dozens of other popular films.

You can check out the full list of Netflix’s May 1st additions below!

Airport

Airport ’77

Airport 1975

Ali

American Gangster

American Graffiti

Burn After Reading

Constantine

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Dawn of the Dead

Eat Pray Love

The Equalizer 2

Hanna

Home

The Jerk

The Lego Movie

Mid90s

The Mule

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

The Paper Tigers

Past Lives

Sisters

Starship Troopers

The Sugarland Express

Trainwreck

Trolls

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Angi: Fake Life, True Crime (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Biggest Fan (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

The Four Seasons — NETFLIX SERIES

