New Netflix Animated Movie Making Big Waves in the Top 10

Netflix has been a great animated run over the last couple of years, with titles like Klaus, Over the Moon, The Willoughbys, and The Mitchells vs. The Machines making waves with both fans and critics alike. The streamer is looking to continue that successful trend with Back to the Outback, a new animated adventure about animals in Australia that was released on the service this past week. It hasn’t taken long for Back to the Outback to climb the Netflix charts, showing that subscribers are certainly enjoying it.

Tuesday’s edition of the rotating Netflix Top 10 list shows Back to the Outback all the way up in the third spot, just behind Sandra Bullock’s The Unforgivable and recently added film The Shack. It won’t be too surprising to see Back to the Outback stick around in the Top 10 for quite a while.

Back to the Outback stars Isla Fisher, Tim Minchin, Eric Bana, Guy Pearce, Miranda Tapsell, Angus Imrie, Rachel House, Keith Urban, Celesta Barber, Wayne Knight, Aislinn Derbez, Diesel Cash La Torraca, Lachlan Ross Power, and Jacki Weaver. The film is the directorial debut for duo Clare Knight and Harry Cripps, from a script that Cripps wrote.

You can check out a complete rundown of Tuesday’s Netflix Top 10 below.

1. The Unforgivable

“Released from prison into a society that won’t forgive her, a woman convicted of murder searches for the little sister she was forced to leave behind.”

2. The Shack

“After suffering a tragic loss, Mack Phillips seeks answers from a mysterious letter urging him to visit a deserted shack in the Oregon wilderness.”

3. Back to the Outback

“They might look dangerous, but these wildly misunderstood creatures have hearts of gold – and they’re breaking out of captivity on a quest to find a home.”

4. The Queen of Flow

“Seventeen years after being wrongly imprisoned, a talented songwriter seeks justice against the men who caused her downfall and killed her family.”

5. Lost in Space

“After crash-landing on an alien planet, the Robinson family fights against all odds to survive and escape. But they’re surrounded by hidden dangers.”

6. The Witcher

“Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

7. Law Abiding Citizen

“Traumatized by the atrocious murders of his wife and daughter, a grieving man gives in to his rage and sets out on a course of vengeance.”

8. Money Heist

“Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan.”

9. Cocomelon

“Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family!”

10. Twentysomethings: Austin

“In this coming-of-age reality series set in Austin, Texas, 20-somethings navigate love and friendship and start a new adventure: life.”