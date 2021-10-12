Netflix Approves NC-17 Cut For Upcoming Movie

An NC-17 movie is coming to Netflix according to the latest rumors. Blonde, a Marilyn Monroe biopic directed by Andrew Dominik, might be getting the go-ahead on the massive streaming service. On Twitter, ArmasUpdates, one of the biggest Ana De Armas accounts on social media, shared some details from World of Reel. For those unaware, there was some controversy earlier this year when reports surfaced surrounding the biopic. Apparently, some decision-makers at Netflix were unsure if hosting the movie was a good idea. Those reports claimed that Dominik’s film was just too sexual. If these new developments are to be believed, this would signal that there has been a change of heart for the massive platform. (Or, the possibility of a massive controversy that will drive viewership. This would be in line with how the recent Dave Chappelle special rollout has functioned for Netflix.) At any rate, the movie was supposed to be pushed to 2022. So, there won’t be any other windows into what’s going on with de Armas’ project for the moment.

https://twitter.com/ArmasUpdates/status/1447576613009428485?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In another recent conversation with The Sun, the actress talked about her Bond girl in No Time To Die. The film continues to absolutely wreck shop at the box office. She said that fans would be very excited about the action in the latest 007 installment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Paloma is a really complete character. She’s definitely something else that I don’t think we’ve seen in other Bond girls in previous movies. She’s a lot of fun – very active, very badass,” de Armas revealed. “I think the construction of the wardrobe is one of my favorite parts of the process.”

You can read the official description for the novel Blonde below:

“One of America’s most acclaimed novelists boldly re-imagines one of America’s most enduring icons in Blonde—the National Book Award-nominated bestseller by Joyce Carol Oates. The legend of Marilyn Monroe—aka Norma Jeane Baker—comes provocatively alive in this powerful tale of Hollywood myth and heartbreaking reality. Marilyn Monroe lives—reborn to tell her untold history; her story of a star created to shine brightest in the Hollywood firmament before her fall to earth. Blonde is a dazzling fictional portrait of the intricate inner life of the idolized and desired movie star as only the inimitable Joyce Carol Oates could paint it.”

What do you think of Netflix’s choice to release this film in its original form? Let us know in the comments!