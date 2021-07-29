Netflix Delays Anticipated Film to 2022

✖

Netflix has no shortage of upcoming movies hitting the service, but one of its most anticipated projects has been pushed to 2022. Blonde, which stars Ana de Armas (Knives Out) in a fictionalized take on Marilyn Monroe's life, has been pushed out of 2021, but no specific date in 2022 has been revealed yet (via Variety). Blonde is directed by Andrew Dominik (The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford) and had picked up quite a bit of buzz among industry insiders. No reason for the delay was given, but here's hoping we don't have to go too far into 2022 to finally see it.

Blonde also stars Adrien Brody (The Pianist), Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown), and Bobby Cannavale (Boardwalk Empire), though it also previously had names like Jessica Chastain and Naomi Watts attached as well. The film was invited by Cannes Film Festival to screen out of competition during this year's event, but Netflix declined.

Blonde adapts the original novel by Joyce Carol Oates, which was published in 1999 and did already result in a made-for-TV movie starring Poppy Montgomery as Marilyn. The new film will focus on her relationships over the years, including a character based on Joe DiMaggio (Cannavale) and a character inspired by Arthur Miller (Brody).

Having it hit in 2022 does free up Netflix's other projects to command more attention, including expected award contenders Don't Look Up (by Adam McKay) and The Power of the Dog (by Jane Champion). There are also plenty more coming, including projects like Bruised, Passing, The Harder They Fall, Tick, Tick...Boom!, and The Hand of God.

As for Blonde, you can find the novel's official description below.

"One of America’s most acclaimed novelists boldly re-imagines one of America’s most enduring icons in Blonde—the National Book Award-nominated bestseller by Joyce Carol Oates. The legend of Marilyn Monroe—aka Norma Jeane Baker—comes provocatively alive in this powerful tale of Hollywood myth and heartbreaking reality. Marilyn Monroe lives—reborn to tell her untold history; her story of a star created to shine brightest in the Hollywood firmament before her fall to earth. Blonde is a dazzling fictional portrait of the intricate inner life of the idolized and desired movie star as only the inimitable Joyce Carol Oates could paint it."

Are you excited for Blonde? let us know in the comments or by hitting me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!