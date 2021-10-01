Army of Thieves Swipes New Posters for Producer Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead Prequel

Before Vegas, one locksmith becomes a legend when German safecracker Ludwig Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer) returns in Netflix’s Army of Thieves. Produced by Zack Snyder and directed by Schweighöfer, the heist romantic comedy streaming on Netflix October 29 is a spinoff and prequel to Snyder’s Army of the Dead. Set six years before zombie war veteran Scott Ward (Dave Bautista) recruits Dieter for a heist in an about-to-be-nuked Las Vegas, the puzzle-obsessed bank teller joins a thieving crew assembled by mystery woman Gwendoline (Nathalie Emmanuel). Together, the misfit crew will crack three legendary safes across Europe as an Army of Thieves.

Three new posters revealed by Snyder line up the usual suspects: safecracker Dieter, master planner Gwendoline, getaway driver Rolph (Guz Khan), hacker Korina (Ruby O. Fee), and real-life action hero Brad Cage (Stuart Martin). See the posters in the gallery below.

The second installment in Netflix’s zombie franchise — to be followed by the prequel anime series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, also produced by Snyder — Army of Thieves “will be a very entertaining and very cool movie,” Schweighöfer told ComicBook. “It will be a hell of a ride. It’s so funny. And you will see scenes never seen before. It’s really entertaining.”

Produced by Deborah and Zack Snyder and starring Matthias Schweighöfer, Nathalie Emmanuel, Gus Khan, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Jonathan Cohen, and Peter Simonischek, Army of Thieves is streaming on Netflix on October 29.

