Zack Snyder Reveals First Look At Army of Thieves, Army of the Dead Prequel For Netflix

Zack Snyder is having one busy year. Shortly after the release of the Snyder Cut of Justice League on HBO Max, Snyder's new zombie movie, Army of the Dead, hit Netflix. Snyder has already expressed interest in making a sequel to the film, but not before a prequel. In fact, a prequel titled Army of Thieves already went into production last fall with Matthias Schweighöefer at the helm. Things appear to be moving fast with Snyder's new franchise as he just took to social media to share a first official look at Army of Thieves.

"Meet the Army of Thieves. 💰🔐💰🔐 The action-packed prequel to Army of the Dead, directed by and starring Matthias Schweighöfer, is coming soon to Netflix. #ArmyOfThieves," Snyder wrote. You can check out the images he posted below:

Not only is Schweighöefer directing the movie, which was written by Shay Hatten, but he will be reprising his role as Ludwig Dieter from Army of the Dead. The movie is also set to star Game of Thrones and F9's Nathalie Emmanuel. The cast also includes Ruby O'Fee, Stuart Martin, and Guztavo Khanage. Snyder is a producer on the film and has a story credit.

"Well, absolutely," Snyder previously said when asked by CBR if he's interested in making a sequel to Army of the Dead. "But can I, I don't think I'm allowed to say that. I don't think that's, like, a thing. They like, you know, that's like, but suffice it to say that, yes, I am very excited. If it were possible, or if anyone was interested in it to continue the adventures of this world will be fun. So no, man, zombie oyster. These oysters can become zombies."

As for Army of the Dead, the movie is still streaming on Netflix and stars Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Stuber), Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Kick-Ass 2), Omari Hardwick (Power, Kick-Ass), Theo Rossi (Luke Cage), Ana De La Reguera (Cowboys and Aliens, Narcos), Huma Qureshi (Viceroy's House, Gangs of Wasseypur), Hiroyuki Sanada (Avengers: Endgame, Westworld), Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead, Deadwood), Raúl Castillo (Seven Seconds, Looking), Nora Arnezeder (Mozart in the Jungle, Origin), Matthias Schweighöfer (You Are Wanted, The Most Beautiful Day), Samantha Win (Arrow, Wonder Woman) and Rich Cetrone (300, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice).

Army of Thieves does not yet have a release date, but is expected to drop sometime this year.