Army of Thieves Trailer Released

As Netflix continues to find itself atop virtually all streaming lists, the streamer opted to do its very first Netflix-centric event: TUDUM. Named after the now-iconic sound that plays whenever you open the streaming app, TUDUM has been home to many reveals, including one of the biggest of them all — the first full-length trailer for Matthias Schweighöfer’s Army of Thieves.

Army of Thieves, naturally serves as a prequel to Army of the Dead, set some six years before Zack Snyder’s massive zombie flick. In addition to starring as the safe-cracking Ludwig Dieter, Schweighöfer directed the feature and produced with Snyder, his wife and producing partner Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, and Dan Maag. Snyder and Shay Hatten come up with the story and Hatten fleshed out the script.

“The Thieves will be a very entertaining and very cool movie,” Schweighöfer told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “We finished, and I’m in post-production. Nathalie Emmanuel is fantastic in that movie. And yeah, it will be a hell of a ride. It’s so funny. And you will see scenes never seen before. It’s really entertaining. So, hopefully, we can all watch that movie soon.”

The film is also the second entry in the Army franchise, which Snyder will continue to flesh out under his new overall deal at the streamer.

“And also to create something wholly original, after working on so many projects back to back that was steeped deep in canon, to actually create our own canon I think has been really, really fun,” Deborah Snyder previously told Netflix Geeked. “And then to expand it and have these other worlds and these other projects, you know, on the heels of that, I think has been really great. And it was a bold move because like a lot of times, the studios want to wait for the sure bet before they’re gonna commit to other projects, and to Netflix’s credit, they saw what this world was and we kept pitching them things and they kept saying yes.”

She added, “So we were like, ‘What about this German spinoff? And what about if we have Dieter and we get his backstory? And what if we do an anime? And they let us do it concurrently. And I think for the audience it’s a win-win because they have Army, and then sometime this fall, we’re going to have Army of Thieves and then sometime, you know, next year we’re going to have the anime, which is a backstory prequel.”

Army of Thieves is set for release on October 29th while Army of the Dead is now streaming on Netflix.