Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of October 13)

This week finally marks the middle of October and it’s an especially busy week for Netflix. Sure, the platform has heavyweights hitting this week like The Karate Kid (the original) and Men in Black, but it’s also a hefty week for Netflix Originals. On Friday alone, the streaming giant has 15 original films and shows hitting the service, including Seventeen and Tell Me Who I Am.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week! What are you looking forward to binging most? Let us know in the comments below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tuesday, October 15

Dark Crimes

Wednesday, October 16

Ghosts of Sugar Land

Sinister 2

Thursday, October 17

The Karate Kid

The Unlisted

Friday, October 18

The Yard / Avlu

Baby, Season Two

Eli

Interior Design Masters

The House of Flowers, Season Two

The Laundromat

Living with Yourself

MeatEater, Season Eight

Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali

Seventeen

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales, Collection Two

Tell Me Who I Am

Toon, Seasons One and Two

Unnatural Selection

Upstarts

Saturday, October 19