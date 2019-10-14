Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of October 13)

This week finally marks the middle of October and it’s an especially busy week for Netflix. Sure, the platform has heavyweights hitting this week like The Karate Kid (the original) and Men in Black, but it’s also a hefty week for Netflix Originals. On Friday alone, the streaming giant has 15 original films and shows hitting the service, including Seventeen and Tell Me Who I Am.
Tuesday, October 15
- Dark Crimes
Wednesday, October 16
- Ghosts of Sugar Land
- Sinister 2
Thursday, October 17
- The Karate Kid
- The Unlisted
Friday, October 18
- The Yard / Avlu
- Baby, Season Two
- Eli
- Interior Design Masters
- The House of Flowers, Season Two
- The Laundromat
- Living with Yourself
- MeatEater, Season Eight
- Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali
- Seventeen
- Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales, Collection Two
- Tell Me Who I Am
- Toon, Seasons One and Two
- Unnatural Selection
- Upstarts
Saturday, October 19
- Men in Black