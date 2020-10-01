Netflix Reveals First Look at Chadwick Boseman's Last Film, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

✖

Netflix just released some more details about Chadwick Boseman’s last film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Many are still reeling from the news that the Black Panther star passed away at the age of 43. Both Viola Davis and Denzel Washington talked about their friend with the New York Times. When most stars who approach roles after pictures as big as the Marvel megahit might have a bit of an ego. But, not Chadwick Boseman. Davis and Washington both noted the poise and dedication to the craft that the Black Panther star exhibited during their time filming together. The Man on Fire actor, serving as a producer on this project said, “He did a brilliant job, and he’s gone. I still can’t believe it.” When approached for comment, the beloved actress had a very similar take.

“A lot of actors mistake their presence for the event,” Davis said. “An actor of Chadwick’s status usually comes on and it’s their ego who comes on before them: This is what they want, this is what they’re not going to do. That was absolutely, 150 percent off the table with Chadwick. He could completely discard whatever ego he had, whatever vanity he had, and welcome Levee in.”

Netflix previously shared a statement about the fallen actor. They, like a lot of fans are having a hard time grappling with the loss.

"We are heartbroken over today's news of the passing of Chadwick Boseman, a 'true fighter' as his family called him in their poignant tribute," Netflix wrote. "This is an incredible loss. We are canceling Monday's preview event of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Please join us in sending your thoughts to his family and loved ones."

Check out the company’s synopsis for Boseman’s film down below:

"Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary Mother of the Blues, Ma Rainey (Academy Award winner Viola Davis). Late to the session, the fearless, fiery Ma engages in a battle of wills with her white manager and producer over control of her music. As the band waits in the studio's claustrophobic rehearsal room, ambitious trumpeter Levee (Chadwick Boseman) — who has an eye for Ma's girlfriend and is determined to stake his own claim on the music industry — spurs his fellow musicians into an eruption of stories revealing truths that will forever change the course of their lives."

Will you be checking out the Netflix movie when it premieres on December 18th? Let us know down in the comments!