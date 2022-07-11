Forgotten Chris Hemsworth Movie Leaps Into Netflix Top 10
This weekend, Chris Hemsworth conquered the box office with the debut of Thor: Love and Thunder. Hemsworth has been a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade, but he's also gaining a pretty massive following amongst Netflix subscribers as well. Whether they're new originals or previous releases, most new additions that star Hemsworth quickly become hits on the streaming platform. On the heels of Thor: Love and Thunder's opening weekend, another Hemsworth movie was added to Netflix's roster, and it immediately became one of the streamer's most popular movie options.
12 Strong, the 2018 military thriller starring Hemsworth was added to Netflix's lineup on Sunday morning. On Monday, the film appeared near the top of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list.
Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 list shows 12 Strong as the fourth-most popular film on the service for the day. It comes in just behind Girl in the Picture, The Sea Beast, and Sing 2.
You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 below!
1. Girl in the Picture
"In this documentary, a woman found dying by a road leaves behind a son, a man claiming o be her husband – and a mystery that unfolds like a nightmare."
2. The Sea Beast
"When a young girl stows away on the ship of a legendary sea monster hunter, they launch an epic journey into uncharted waters – and make history to boot."
3. Sing 2
"Buster Moon and his musically gifted friends must persuade the reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of their new show."
4. 12 Strong
"Following 9/11, a dozen US soldiers mount up on horseback in Afghanistan to help a local warlord take on a mutual enemy. Inspired by true events."
5. The Man From Toronto
"A case of mistaken identity forces a bumbling entrepreneur to team up with a notorious assassin known as The Man From Toronto in hopes of staying alive."
6. Mean Girls
"After being home-schooled abroad, new student Cady gets a crash course in high school life when popular clique the Plastics invites her to sit with them."
7. Wanted
"After Wesley Gibson discovers that his murdered father belonged to a secret guild of assassins, he hones his innate killing skills and turns avenger."
8. The Dark Knight Rises
"Billionaire Bruce Wayne must once again don the cape of his alter ego, Batman, when Gotham is threatened by new foes such as Catwoman and Bane."
9. Leave No Trace
"A father and daughter living in content isolation find their lives -- and bond -- shaken when authorities move them back into society."
10. Big Daddy
"Sonny, whose been slacking since law school, gets a crash course in personal responsibility when he suddenly finds himself taking care of a 5-year-old."