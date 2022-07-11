Forgotten Chris Hemsworth Movie Leaps Into Netflix Top 10

This weekend, Chris Hemsworth conquered the box office with the debut of Thor: Love and Thunder. Hemsworth has been a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade, but he's also gaining a pretty massive following amongst Netflix subscribers as well. Whether they're new originals or previous releases, most new additions that star Hemsworth quickly become hits on the streaming platform. On the heels of Thor: Love and Thunder's opening weekend, another Hemsworth movie was added to Netflix's roster, and it immediately became one of the streamer's most popular movie options.

12 Strong, the 2018 military thriller starring Hemsworth was added to Netflix's lineup on Sunday morning. On Monday, the film appeared near the top of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list.

Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 list shows 12 Strong as the fourth-most popular film on the service for the day. It comes in just behind Girl in the Picture, The Sea Beast, and Sing 2.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 below!