Zack Snyder Fans Upset Netflix Isn't Showing His Cut of Justice League

DC movie fans got the good news that the "SnyderVerse" era of the DCEU is headed to Netflix – that is, until they soon got the upsetting news that one film wasn't making the jump: Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Netflix revealed in a post that there 8 DCEU films hitting the streaming service on December 1st:

Man of Steel Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Suicide Squad (2016) Wonder Woman Justice League (2017) Birds of Prey Wonder Woman: 1984 The Suicide Squad

Obviously, Justice League's Snyder Cut is a massive omission from that lineup above – but then again, it shouldn't be a surprising one. Zack Snyder's Justice League was a vanity project Warner Bros. handed to Snyder, after taking him off Justice League, tapping Avengers director Joss Whedon to finish the film, and receiving years of box office backlash, controversy, and criticism as a result. That said, the Snyder Cut was completely funded by Warner Bros. as an exclusive to stream on the (HBO) Max platform. It remains one of the biggest subscriber drivers in the history of HBO's streaming service and isn't likely to move off of it anytime soon.

Even with that logical set of circumstances on the table, DC fans are still going ape over not getting Zack Snyder's Justice League on Netflix: