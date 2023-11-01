Zack Snyder Fans Upset Netflix Isn't Showing His Cut of Justice League
DC fans are upset that Netflix's new slate of DCEU movies doesn't include Zack Snyder's Justice League cut.
DC movie fans got the good news that the "SnyderVerse" era of the DCEU is headed to Netflix – that is, until they soon got the upsetting news that one film wasn't making the jump: Zack Snyder's Justice League.
Netflix revealed in a post that there 8 DCEU films hitting the streaming service on December 1st:
- Man of Steel
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Suicide Squad (2016)
- Wonder Woman
- Justice League (2017)
- Birds of Prey
- Wonder Woman: 1984
- The Suicide Squad
Obviously, Justice League's Snyder Cut is a massive omission from that lineup above – but then again, it shouldn't be a surprising one. Zack Snyder's Justice League was a vanity project Warner Bros. handed to Snyder, after taking him off Justice League, tapping Avengers director Joss Whedon to finish the film, and receiving years of box office backlash, controversy, and criticism as a result. That said, the Snyder Cut was completely funded by Warner Bros. as an exclusive to stream on the (HBO) Max platform. It remains one of the biggest subscriber drivers in the history of HBO's streaming service and isn't likely to move off of it anytime soon.
Even with that logical set of circumstances on the table, DC fans are still going ape over not getting Zack Snyder's Justice League on Netflix:
Ranking The DCEU Movies
If you haven't, check out our ComicBook Nation podcast ranking of EVERY DCEU MOVIE!
prevnext
The ComicBook Nation Crew Ranks all fifteen movies in the DCEU – from the worst to the best. Does it make a difference that we're doing it before Aquaman 2 is released? Not Really…
NOT MY JUSTICE LEAGUE
That isn’t the real Justice League movie— 𝙔𝙐𝙑𝙍𝘼𝙅 (@KnightmareYuvi) November 1, 2023
There are some (including this writer) who refuse to acknowledge the existence of "Josstice League." To them, Netflix's isn't really offering any DC team-up film – but they should.prevnext
Deserve to Catch These Hands
Justice League theatrical cut pic.twitter.com/PdWVZNHq4H— Unbiased Snyder Fan (@snyder_all) November 1, 2023
A lot of DCEU fans are livid that Netflix would put a spotlight on the hackneyed theatrical versions of Batman v Superman and Justice League. And rightly so.prevnext
Outta Here With That!
Me when they see the ABOMINATION that is 2017 Justice League and not the Zack Snyder’s Justice League on the list… pic.twitter.com/Cs1H6rCORy— SuperTuberEddie 🪓❄️ (@SuperTuberEddie) November 1, 2023
Some DC fans want to send this slate back to Netflix for revision.prevnext
Do You Even WANT a Business?
Is Netflix trying to lose subscribers?— noah (@bestreviewsevr) November 1, 2023
Who IS Netflix trying to appease, here? The DC fans who loved the SnyderVerse (nope)? The casual viewers who never liked Batman v Superman or Justice League in theaters (nope)? WHO?!prevnext
This Is NOSTALGIA
this is nostalgia— Rafay (@Rafay_ali32) November 1, 2023
More than that: IT'S CINEMA.prevnext
You Chose... Poorly
Nice try, but that’s the wrong Justice League! pic.twitter.com/f6LeXp6hTW— Heroes Unbound ⚡️ (@HeroesUnbound) November 1, 2023
So many of the responses to Netflix's post, center on the notion that the streamer chose the wrong Justice League movie to feature.prevnext
Give Us The REAL Snyder Movies!
@netflix would you please put batman vs superman ultimate editon and zack snyders justice league on there— ACurlyRay (@Acurlyray) November 1, 2023
#SellSnyderVerseToNetflix #RestoreTheSnyderVerse— The Batfleck Movie #MakeTheBatfleckMovie (@BatfleckMovie) November 1, 2023
Let Zack Snyder make his Justice league sequels
At this point, after Warner Bros. blinked twice and re-released both Batman v Superman and Justice League with official Snyder Cuts, why are we still even pretending these theatrical release versions are legit?prevnext
Give Us ALL The Snyder Cuts!
Great work but if you asked Zack he’d want BvS the ultimate edition! Maybe the proper Justice league can be on there also? Maybe it’s sequels as well 🥹 #SellZSJLtoNetflix— Danger (@Haydenbarton_39) November 1, 2023
Now that Netflix is in the Zack Snyder business (see: Army of the Dead, Rebel Moon), some DC fans want the streaming service to fund the entire Justice League Trilogy Snyder Had planned. Max already paid for the first part, so...prevnext
How About Netflix's Batman?
That isn’t the real Justice League movie— 𝙔𝙐𝙑𝙍𝘼𝙅 (@KnightmareYuvi) November 1, 2023
If Netflix doesn't want to continue the DCEU on the scale of a Justice League sequel, having Snyder and Ben Affleck make that Batman movie they wanted would also make a LOT of fans really happy. Batman never did get his solo movie shot in the SnyderVerse...prev