Zack Snyder Fans Upset Netflix Isn't Showing His Cut of Justice League

DC movie fans got the good news that the "SnyderVerse" era of the DCEU is headed to Netflix – that is, until they soon got the upsetting news that one film wasn't making the jump: Zack Snyder's Justice League

Netflix revealed in a post that there 8 DCEU films hitting the streaming service on December 1st: 

  1. Man of Steel
  2. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
  3. Suicide Squad (2016)
  4. Wonder Woman 
  5. Justice League (2017)
  6. Birds of Prey
  7. Wonder Woman: 1984
  8. The Suicide Squad

Obviously, Justice League's Snyder Cut is a massive omission from that lineup above – but then again, it shouldn't be a surprising one. Zack Snyder's Justice League was a vanity project Warner Bros. handed to Snyder, after taking him off Justice League, tapping Avengers director Joss Whedon to finish the film, and receiving years of box office backlash, controversy, and criticism as a result. That said, the Snyder Cut was completely funded by Warner Bros. as an exclusive to stream on the (HBO) Max platform. It remains one of the biggest subscriber drivers in the history of HBO's streaming service and isn't likely to move off of it anytime soon. 

Even with that logical set of circumstances on the table, DC fans are still going ape over not getting Zack Snyder's Justice League on Netflix: 

NOT MY JUSTICE LEAGUE

There are some (including this writer) who refuse to acknowledge the existence of "Josstice League." To them, Netflix's isn't really offering any DC team-up film – but they should.

Deserve to Catch These Hands

A lot of DCEU fans are livid that Netflix would put a spotlight on the hackneyed theatrical versions of Batman v Superman and Justice League. And rightly so.

Outta Here With That!

Some DC fans want to send this slate back to Netflix for revision.

Do You Even WANT a Business?

Who IS Netflix trying to appease, here? The DC fans who loved the SnyderVerse (nope)? The casual viewers who never liked Batman v Superman or Justice League in theaters (nope)? WHO?!

This Is NOSTALGIA

More than that: IT'S CINEMA.

You Chose... Poorly

So many of the responses to Netflix's post, center on the notion that the streamer chose the wrong Justice League movie to feature.

Give Us The REAL Snyder Movies!

At this point, after Warner Bros. blinked twice and re-released both Batman v Superman and Justice League with official Snyder Cuts, why are we still even pretending these theatrical release versions are legit?

Give Us ALL The Snyder Cuts!

Now that Netflix is in the Zack Snyder business (see: Army of the Dead, Rebel Moon), some DC fans want the streaming service to fund the entire Justice League Trilogy Snyder Had planned. Max already paid for the first part, so...

How About Netflix's Batman?

If Netflix doesn't want to continue the DCEU on the scale of a Justice League sequel, having Snyder and Ben Affleck make that Batman movie they wanted would also make a LOT of fans really happy. Batman never did get his solo movie shot in the SnyderVerse...

