3 Actors Who Are Perfect for Netflix’s Fear Street Franchise

Netflix needed blockbuster hits during the pandemic, and the studio found a solution in acquiring a full trilogy of Fear Street movies from Disney’s 20th Century Studios, and the result was a massive pop culture event for the streaming service. Inspired by the books of the same name written by R.L. Stine, the Fear Street movies depicted classic summer horror aimed at young audiences with three stories connected across time. The people of Shadyside were aware of the rumors regarding a potential curse haunting their town. By the time the truth was revealed, the main characters of the trilogy were ready to take on Sarah Fier (Elizabeth Scopel) and her terrifying abilities.

Fear Street Part Three: 1666 was supposed to bring this story to a close. Sarah Fier had been defeated and the people of Shadyside lived to fight another day. But taking into account how successful the first three movies became, it was evident that Netflix wanted to move forward with more stories set in this universe. Now that Fear Street: Prom Queen will take the franchise into the future, it’s time to take a look at some of the performers who would be perfect additions to the series. The future of the brand remains uncertain. But if Netflix manages to release yet another hit, here are some of the artists who could lead their own Fear Street stories:

Millie Bobby Brown

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, and Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Millie Bobby Brown built a career for herself in the entertainment industry thanks to Netflix. As the powerful Eleven, the artist took Stranger Things to new heights. Brown will be seen as the character once again in the final installment of the series. After Stranger Things ends, the actress will have plenty of time to lead new projects. Taking into account how Millie Bobby Brown has been working with the streaming platform for more than a decade, it would be easy for the pair to continue their working relationship thanks to a new Fear Street movie. There are plenty of books to choose from. It wouldn’t be complicated for the studio to develop a new adaptation featuring one of their biggest stars.

Millie Bobby Brown wouldn’t be the first star from Stranger Things to lead her own Fear Street film. Sadie Sink grew in popularity when she made her debut as Max Mayfield in the second season of Stranger Things; a few years down the line, she went on to star in Fear Street Part Two: 1978. Ziggy Berman turned out to be a very important character for the book adaptations. The already-established connection between Fear Street and Stranger Things would make it logical for Millie Bobby Brown to join the fun. In the meantime, Brown will be seen on Netflix once again thanks to the next installment of Enola Holmes.

Saoirse Ronan

Image courtesy of IFC FIlms

Saoirse Ronan might sound like an unexpected choice for Fear Street, but that is exactly why the star from The Outrun could have some fun in the series. Ronan is known for taking on a wide variety of independent projects that allowed her to grow as a performer. If the artist isn’t a fan of being in the spotlight with projects closer to the center of the pop culture conversation, Fear Street could be the answer. The adaptations were popular enough to create a small fan base. If Ronan happened to lead a future installment of the series, she would be in the spotlight while staying away from the overwhelming attention that comes with joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe or something similar to it.

Laura Harrier

One of the most underrated performances from Spider-Man: Homecoming was Laura Harrier’s portrayal of Liz Toomes. The daughter of the Vulture (Michael Keaton) was introduced as Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) love interest before he realized he was actually in love with MJ (Zendaya). Beyond anything related to Spider-Man himself, Harrier proved to have great deadpan comedic timing in the movie. That trait would be something valuable to have in a Fear Street movie, thanks to the franchise’s camp horror tone. If Netflix gave the performer the opportunity to lead her own adaptation, audiences might be pleasantly surprised by what Laura Harrier can bring to the table.

In the years since she was seen in the MCU, Laura Harrier starred in BlacKkKlansman and The Starling. The performer’s resume doesn’t look like something a Marvel star would pursue. This variety of interesting projects is what would make Harrier’s addition to Fear Street so exciting. A comedic horror movie in the middle of successful comedies and acclaimed dramas would be interesting to see when it comes to Harrier’s future.

While Netflix decides what to do with the Fear Street brand, audiences have plenty to look forward to in the shape of this summer’s Prom Queen. Time will tell if the studio decides to move forward with more scary adventures, or if this franchise will become a ghost story itself.

Fear Street: Prom Queen premieres on Netflix on May 23.