Netflix has a date with the prom queen. The streamer on Tuesday announced that Fear Street: Prom Queen — the fourth installment in the supernatural-slasher franchise based on the R.L. Stine books — will be streaming just in time for prom season on Friday, May 23. The new movie returns to the cursed city of Shadyside in 1988 and comes nearly four years after Netflix’s decades-spanning trilogy of Fear Street Part One: 1994, Fear Street Part Two: 1978, and Fear Street Part Three: 1666, which released over three weeks in summer 2021.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Accompanying the date announcement is the first footage from the fourquel, which hands over the reins — and the corsage — from Fear Street trilogy director Leigh Janiak to Matt Palmer, best known for his 2018 Netflix thriller Calibre. Watch the teaser below.

Play video

Fear Street: Prom Queen is rated R for “strong bloody violence and gore, teen drug use, language and some sexual references.”

In the adaptation of Stine’s 1992 book Fear Street: The Prom Queen, “Prom season at Shadyside High is underway and the school’s wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider is unexpectedly nominated to the court, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of ’88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night.”

“With Senior Prom just two days away the race for prom queen is already heating up, but when somebody starts slaughtering the prom queen candidates, all hell is set to break loose,” Palmer told Netflix’s Tudum. “Think classic ’80s slasher and all the fun that entails, but with compelling characters, needle drops, dancing and a whole lot more.”

Although Prom Queen takes place between the events of 1978 and 1994, Palmer added, “Shadyside feels so relevant to our world now; it could really be any present day blue collar town in America. We dig much deeper down into high school and family life in this installment and find that, again, so many of the challenges that ’80s kids faced still seem to totally resonate today.”

Shadyside’s class of ’88 includes India Fowler (The Nevers), Suzanna Son (The Idol), Fina Strazza (Paper Girls), Ella Rubin (Anora), Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War), and David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty). Lili Taylor (Outer Range), Chris Klein (Sweet Magnolias), and Katherine Waterston (The Agency) round out the cast.

Fear Street: Prom Queen premieres May 23 on Netflix, part of an upcoming 2025 slate that includes the Russo Brothers-directed The Electric State (March 14), The Old Guard 2 (July 2), and Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (late 2025).