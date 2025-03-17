Sadie Sink Breaks Silence on Jean Grey MCU Casting Rumors

Sadie Sink is reportedly coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the specific role she’s taking on has been the subject of rumor and debate. Even though she’s set to join the cast of Spider-Man 4, much of the talk about Sink in the MCU has revolved around the idea of her playing Jean Grey, making her a cornerstone of Marvel’s future X-Men franchise.

Marvel has yet to comment on Sink’s potential casting, but the actress herself recently had the chance to address the Jean Grey rumors. While speaking with Josh Horowitz for Happy Sad Confused, Sink noted that she has read the rumors about her playing Jean Grey and loves the idea, but denies any official talks with Marvel about it.

“This is news to me,” Sink said. “No, I have nothing to say about this. The rumors are really cool, though. It’s an awesome rumor.”

“Yeah I know the character. It’s a great character,” she added. “So that was cool to read.”

When you watch the interview itself, it’s clear that Sink is playing a little coy with the entire situation, which is exactly what every actor is supposed to do in this kind of situation. That doesn’t mean Sink isn’t telling the truth — she absolutely could be. It’s just that there’s no way to really know in these types of scenarios. Andrew Garfield spent months and months fighting off questions about his Spider-Man return ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home. There just isn’t any way to know for sure which way the wind is going to blow.

What we do know, however, is that Sink is totally up for the kind of commitment that a role like Jean Grey would require. When Horowitz asked her about the potential of playing a character like Jean Grey, knowing that it could potentially take up the next 10 years of her life, Sink simply said, “I think that’s super exciting.”

Based on the report that came out last week, Sadie Sink is going to make her move from Stranger Things to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and her Marvel debut is going to come in Spider-Man 4. She’ll be acting in that film alongside Tom Holland, but who she will play is going to remain a mystery until Marvel confirms something. Would it make sense for Jean Grey to debut in a Spider-Man movie? Does Marvel have a different, Spidey-related plan for Sink?

It’ll likely be a while before we know for sure.