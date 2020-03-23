Hacked Netflix Users Complain They Can’t Get Support Because of Coronavirus Shutdowns

With most Americans quarantined indoors to help flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic, streaming video platforms have never been as busy. Throughout the day on Sunday, Netflix users kept popping up on Twitter to reveal their accounts had been hacked. More often than not, the hackers had changed the e-mail address on the respective Netflix accounts. That means when the rightful account owner went to try changing their password, they were unable because the e-mail account they have access to was no longer attached to their Netflix account.

Unfortunately enough for those who’ve been hacked, Netflix announced within the past week that it was reducing support hours as more service agents are unable to work as COVID-19 spreads. This, in turn, has led to longer what times on the Netflix support chat, helping aid in the frustration of those who’ve been hacked. Netflix’s full statement about the reduced customer support is below.

The COVID-19 crisis has meant that thousands of our customer support agents are unable to work, or are now having to work from home. So our wait times are higher than normal. We’re working hard to provide the best support we can under the circumstances, and apologize for the delays you are experiencing. We’re now offering live chat and online Help Center support only globally.Shifting to chat instead of phone support allows our agents to help more people while working from home.We know this is less convenient for some members, but we will be able to help more people more quickly this way. Given the shortage of agents, we’re also having to reduce our support hours. This will vary depending on the country you’re in – and as we experiment with what works best given the current crisis. Your support is very important to Netflix. So we’re sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience while we work through these issues.

Twice in Two Weeks

@netflix This is the second time my account has been hacked in 2 weeks! Which is ridiculous! And now you guys don’t even have customer service open so my account is just screwed till tomorrow morning :/ i think its time to cancel. Cuz I’m not gonna keep going through doing this. — Severe Melancholy (@TheSunIsCrying_) March 23, 2020

What Do I Do?

Hey @netflix someone hacked my email and locked me out of my Netflix account, and nobody’s available for a chat until 11:00 tomorrow? What do I do? — Savannah Stryker (@SavannahStryker) March 23, 2020

Please Help

Somebody hacked my Netflix account, changed my number and id both. No support is available please help @NetflixIndia #Netflixhacked — Anupreksha Sinha (@AnuprekshaS) March 23, 2020

Nobody Answers

My @netflix account has been hacked! Nobody answers calls or chats. — 2A AllDay (@erp5955) March 23, 2020

Second Time!

Honestly @netflix you need better security! this is the second time this year I’ve been hacked. — Julie Vevers (@Julencia) March 23, 2020

Rude

pretty rude of whoever hacked my netflix to delete my profile and watch list i’ve been curating quote literally for the last ten years. — OR heaux (@smaaanth) March 23, 2020

Changed email