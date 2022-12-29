Netflix Head of Film Reveals Three Directors They're In Talks With for New Movies

Netflix has become an undisputed dominator of the media landscape, delivering movies and television shows at an almost-overwhelming speed. As the streaming service has gotten more into the originals space, it has brought some major names into its fold to create some blockbusters. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Netflix global head of film Scott Stuber teased some directors that they are still courting for upcoming features. The names listed are actually three directors who have already worked with Netflix — Pinocchio's Guillermo Del Toro, White Noise's Greta Gerwig, and Mindhunter's David Fincher.

"That really was aspirational," Stuber said of Netflix's film strategy. "We had to build an infrastructure of executive talent who could speak film. It was recruiting that talent. Getting Marty Scorsese, getting Alfonso Cuaron, Susanne Bier, Paul Greengrass. Then we moved into a slate of talent-drive, R-rated films. We had to build a development pipeline. Sometimes people forget that our film group is four years old. We started with nothing. We're finally getting there. We're talking to Guillermo Del Toro, Greta Gerwig, David Fincher. We've gone out and made acquisitions with the C.S. Lewis books and the Dahl catalog."

What are Netflix's new movies?

The most recent cinematic hit to arrive on Netflix is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The sequel to 2019's Knives Out, the film had a weeklong theatrical run in November, before being available to exclusively stream on Netflix beginning Christmas weekend.

"First I'll tell you: we're in the business of entertaining our members, with Netflix movies on Netflix. So that's where we focus all of our energy and most of our spends." Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos said of the release strategy. "Our films are always heavily featured in film festivals around the world. Because they're in demand, made by the greatest filmmakers on the planet. For all those folks who can't get to a city where a festival is, this one-week release on 600 screens is a way of creating access to the film and building buzz – the same thing we're doing at festivals. So I would look at this as another way to build anticipation for the film and build buzz and reputation for the film, ahead of its Netflix release."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.