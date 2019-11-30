The Internet Thinks Netflix’s The Irishman Is Boring

Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman is out on Netflix right now and a lot of people are getting a chance to see what all the hubbub is about. Unfortunately for the film, a lot of the users on the service don’t seem to think this entry is all that hot. A simple Twitter search can bring you all sorts of opinions about the hotly anticipated entry from the storied filmmaker. A common critique among those giving their opinion on social media is that the movie is boring. That might seem to be a little harsh, but when considering the marketing pushes and the type of film, maybe that isn’t exactly surprising. But, from conversations about the length of the film to people disputing why they should care about the characters, there is a ton of confusion springing up online about the film. That three-hour runtime is something that seems to keep bubbling to the surface while people wonder why fans of certain television shows can sit through hours and hours in a binge session with no problem. It’s a complex question, and not one we will likely get an answer to any time soon.

This is an interesting phenomenon to look at when comparing the reviews to the Marvel movies that Scorsese criticized this year. That debate is still raging and has no end in sight. But, the director couldn’t have expected this kind of discourse to persist after making those comments to Empire earlier this year.

“I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema,” Scorsese began. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

“But right now the theaters seem to be mainly supporting the theme park, amusement park, comic book films. They’re taking over the theaters,” Scorsese continued. “I think they can have those films; it’s fine. It’s just that that shouldn’t become what our young people believe is cinema. It just shouldn’t.”

Here are some of the complaints about The Irishman being boring:

Gave it 90 minutes

I tried to watch The Irishman on Netflix. After 90 minutes I shut it off and put on the Knicks game. It was just a boring and long version of Goodfellas with actors 20 years past their prime! pic.twitter.com/f14fYoCqZ1 — Billy Tapper (@billtapperzoho1) November 28, 2019

Wow, that’s deep

Either The Irishman is really boring or I don’t have the patience for movies anymore. — Shumail (@Shumyl) November 27, 2019

Some are reasonably split on the entire thing

So, I didn’t like “The Irishman”. I can’t help to compare it to Goodfellas, which I completely loved. And this one is long, slow…Boring. Please Martin, don’t hate me. I still think you are the Master. pic.twitter.com/04k13ed1EN — Anita Pico (@AnitaPicoteando) November 28, 2019

OK Boomer…

boomers watch all 3.5 hours of the irishman but then say roma was too boring — tiana (@paperb4g) November 27, 2019

Thoroughly unimpressed

An hour into the Irishman and have to say it’s the most over valued movie ive seen in years. Hot take alert…it’s terrible and don’t recommend. Boring. Long. Confusing. A snooze. Rating: F #DavesTomatoes — Dmac (@McMahonia) November 29, 2019

Neither side is a good thing?

The Irishman is long and really boring. And I think all these slimy gangsters get too much attention. Also I’m sick of superhero movies too. That’s my take. — david (nightman master ass) (@DavisStockwell) November 29, 2019

Baggy, long, and BORING

After 7 hours I just finished The Irishman on @NetflixUK. Man, that film was baggy, long & boring.



I’m a huge Scorsese fan but in my opinion The Irishman doesn’t hold a candle to Goodfellas, Casino, Raging Bull or The Wolf Of Wall Street. — Craig Sutherland (@Craigisonfire) November 29, 2019

Don’t get the hype

I just don’t get all the buzz around the Irishman. Movie is just so F@#$n boring i had to stop watching. I’ll give the other half of the movie a try later… Maybe. — Ppduro (@p_polanco) November 29, 2019

Needs more kissing!

tried to watch the irishman but fell asleep because it was boring. i think the mafia bosses should have kissed. — maddy (@leopardslug) November 29, 2019

There’s a little truth to both arguments