The Internet Thinks Netflix’s The Irishman Is Boring

Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman is out on Netflix right now and a lot of people are getting a chance to see what all the hubbub is about. Unfortunately for the film, a lot of the users on the service don’t seem to think this entry is all that hot. A simple Twitter search can bring you all sorts of opinions about the hotly anticipated entry from the storied filmmaker. A common critique among those giving their opinion on social media is that the movie is boring. That might seem to be a little harsh, but when considering the marketing pushes and the type of film, maybe that isn’t exactly surprising. But, from conversations about the length of the film to people disputing why they should care about the characters, there is a ton of confusion springing up online about the film. That three-hour runtime is something that seems to keep bubbling to the surface while people wonder why fans of certain television shows can sit through hours and hours in a binge session with no problem. It’s a complex question, and not one we will likely get an answer to any time soon.

This is an interesting phenomenon to look at when comparing the reviews to the Marvel movies that Scorsese criticized this year. That debate is still raging and has no end in sight. But, the director couldn’t have expected this kind of discourse to persist after making those comments to Empire earlier this year.

“I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema,” Scorsese began. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

“But right now the theaters seem to be mainly supporting the theme park, amusement park, comic book films. They’re taking over the theaters,” Scorsese continued. “I think they can have those films; it’s fine. It’s just that that shouldn’t become what our young people believe is cinema. It just shouldn’t.”

