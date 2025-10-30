Netflix Is About to Lose One of Its Best Family Movies (And Replace it With a New Remake)

Each month brings a lot of change to streaming services like Netflix, and November is no different. Saturday, November 1st will see the arrival of a ton of new movies and TV shows on Netflix’s streaming lineup. On the other side of that coin is the fact that Friday, October 31st will be the final opportunity to watch a bunch of films currently available on Netflix. This month, that changeover contains a really interesting exchange, as a widely beloved family movie is effectively replaced on Netflix by a newer version.

One of the biggest films leaving Netflix this weekend is Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, the 1971 classic starring Gene Wilder. Tim Burton’s remake, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, is also leaving. But as those two iterations of the Wonka story depart the streaming giant, the newest chapter in the tale will join its lineup.

Wonka, a blockbuster musical hit that soared into theaters less than two years ago, is coming to Netflix on November 1st. Kelly’s Willy Wonka (along with the much-less-beloved Johnny Depp version) is making way for the Timothee Chalamet edition, which provides the iconic character and his factory with an origin story.

This Wonka movie was an enormous success at the box office in 2023, despite the fact that there was some trepidation about revisiting the character of Willy Wonka as a younger man. Chalamet proved his star power, though, en route to $634 million around the globe.

What’s Leaving Netflix?

Unfortunately for movie fans with a Netflix subscription, Willy Wonka is far from the only title set to exit the streamer’s lineup this weekend. The Jurassic Park and Fast and Furious franchises are also leaving Netflix on Saturday, along with Happy Gilmore, Despicable Me, Shrek, and several other big titles. You can check out the full list of Netflix’s November departures below.

Leaving 11/1/25

47 Meters Down

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Blow

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eat Pray Love

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Happy Gilmore

Horrible Bosses

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Minions

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

She’s All That

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek

Shrek 2

Shrek Forever After

Shrek the Third

Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5

Starship Troopers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Thirteen

Total Recall

Varsity Blues

Weird Science

Wet Hot American Summer

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Leaving 11/6/25

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Reba: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 11/8/25

A Star Is Born

Leaving 11/13/25

Archer: Seasons 1-13

Leaving 11/14/25

Madame Web

Smile

Leaving 11/15/25

A.P. Bio: Seasons 1-4

First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Leaving 11/16/25

Mamma Mia!

Leaving 11/17/25

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Seasons 1-8

Leaving 11/20/25

Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 3-4

Leaving 11/22/25

San Andreas