Netflix Is About to Lose One of Its Best Family Movies (And Replace it With a New Remake)

Each month brings a lot of change to streaming services like Netflix, and November is no different. Saturday, November 1st will see the arrival of a ton of new movies and TV shows on Netflix’s streaming lineup. On the other side of that coin is the fact that Friday, October 31st will be the final opportunity to watch a bunch of films currently available on Netflix. This month, that changeover contains a really interesting exchange, as a widely beloved family movie is effectively replaced on Netflix by a newer version.
One of the biggest films leaving Netflix this weekend is Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, the 1971 classic starring Gene Wilder. Tim Burton’s remake, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, is also leaving. But as those two iterations of the Wonka story depart the streaming giant, the newest chapter in the tale will join its lineup.
Wonka, a blockbuster musical hit that soared into theaters less than two years ago, is coming to Netflix on November 1st. Kelly’s Willy Wonka (along with the much-less-beloved Johnny Depp version) is making way for the Timothee Chalamet edition, which provides the iconic character and his factory with an origin story.
This Wonka movie was an enormous success at the box office in 2023, despite the fact that there was some trepidation about revisiting the character of Willy Wonka as a younger man. Chalamet proved his star power, though, en route to $634 million around the globe.
What’s Leaving Netflix?
Unfortunately for movie fans with a Netflix subscription, Willy Wonka is far from the only title set to exit the streamer’s lineup this weekend. The Jurassic Park and Fast and Furious franchises are also leaving Netflix on Saturday, along with Happy Gilmore, Despicable Me, Shrek, and several other big titles. You can check out the full list of Netflix’s November departures below.
Leaving 11/1/25
47 Meters Down
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Blow
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Eat Pray Love
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast Five
Fast & Furious 6
Furious 7
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Happy Gilmore
Horrible Bosses
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Minions
Ride Along
Ride Along 2
She’s All That
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Shrek
Shrek 2
Shrek Forever After
Shrek the Third
Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5
Starship Troopers
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Thirteen
Total Recall
Varsity Blues
Weird Science
Wet Hot American Summer
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Leaving 11/6/25
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Reba: Seasons 1-6
Leaving 11/8/25
A Star Is Born
Leaving 11/13/25
Archer: Seasons 1-13
Leaving 11/14/25
Madame Web
Smile
Leaving 11/15/25
A.P. Bio: Seasons 1-4
First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Leaving 11/16/25
Mamma Mia!
Leaving 11/17/25
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Seasons 1-8
Leaving 11/20/25
Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 3-4
Leaving 11/22/25
San Andreas