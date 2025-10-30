5 Best Sci-Fi Movies Coming to Streaming Services in November

November is almost here, and the start of a new month means there will soon be a bunch of new streaming options on all of the biggest services. Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock, and all of the streamers are about to see a heavy dose of new arrivals, including a bunch of great sci-fi movies that subscribers will should be keeping an eye out for.

While there are several sci-fi titles coming to every service in November, it felt like a good time to go through the whole lineup and pick out the best of the best. The five sci-fi movies below are all being added to streaming services at some point this month, and they should all be added to your watchlist as soon as they become available.

5. Mickey 17 (Prime Video)

After breaking records and steamrolling awards shows with Parasite, Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-ho was away from the big screen for six long years. That follow-up arrived earlier this year in the form of Mickey 17, an adaptation of Edward Ashton’s sci-fi novel, Mickey7. The film, starring Robert Pattinson, is hilarious, heartfelt, and thought-provoking, just as we have come to expect from Director Bong. Unfortunately, few actually went out to see it in theaters, resulting in a frustrating and undeserved flop at the box office.

Mickey 17 barely made back its production budget during its theatrical run, but its arrival on streaming and physical media earlier this year gave it the opportunity to build a real audience. On November 26th, Mickey 17 will move over to Prime Video’s streaming lineup, giving it an even bigger audience than the one it has enjoyed over on HBO Max. If you haven’t seen it yet, take this opportunity on Prime Video.

4. Men in Black (Peacock)

When it comes to sci-fi comedies, Back to the Future gets a lot of the attention — and rightfully so. Back to the Future is a classic for a reason, and I almost included it here because the entire trilogy is coming back to Netflix. However, there’s another sci-fi comedy that doesn’t get nearly as much love but deserves every bit of it.

It’s tough to call a blockbuster with a two wildly beloved actors that made almost $700 million at the box office in 1997 an “underrated” movie, but that’s how Men in Black feels sometimes. Every joke lands, the alien designs are delightful, and its unique look at the hidden world around us keeps it relevant today. Men in Black is better than you remember, and it comes back to Peacock on November 1st (along with all of its sequels).

3. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (HBO Max)

Sci-fi sequels don’t always hit, and returns to legacy properties decades after their original films has delivered lackluster results more often than not. But Matt Reeves struck gold with his foray into the world of The Planet of the Apes.

Released back in 2014, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes may very well be the best film in that entire franchise (going toe-to-toe with the original). For a movie with so few human characters, its as human and as personable a blockbuster as we’ve seen in decades. Andy Serkis’ work as the ape leader Caesar is especially profound, creating one of the most well-rounded and approachable characters in any major franchise.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes arrives on HBO Max November 2nd. The most recent film in that series, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, will join the same service on November 13th.

2. 10 Cloverfield Lane

Speaking of Matt Reeves, the director behind The Batman helped turn sci-fi and found footage upside-down with the groundbreaking monster-thriller Cloverfield. Eight years after that movie was released, Dan Trachtenberg provided a sequel that could not have been more different from its predecessor, but was arguably even more effective.

10 Cloverfield Lane puts three strangers in an underground bunker during the alien attack that was depicted in the first movie — and that’s about all these two films have in common. This movie is a tight-corners thriller that will have you on the edge of your seat from start to finish, featuring an all-time great performance by John Goodman as the aggressive owner of the bunker.

Tubi will make 10 Cloverfield Lane completely free to stream beginning on November 24th.

1. The Terminator (Paramount+)

When it comes to blending science fiction and action, few can come close to James Cameron. He has done some incredible work over the years, but it is difficult to overstate the importance of the film that made him a household name: The Terminator.

There’s a reason The Terminator is still one of the most popular movies around, more than 40 years after it was first released. The story of Sarah and John Conner, and the rebellion against the Skynet overlords, is a lasting one that feels as fresh and exciting today as it did in 1984. Thankfully, The Terminator is about to be more accessible, joining the streaming Paramount+ streaming roster on November 1st.