Netflix Is About To Lose The Best Family Adventure Movie of All Time

Netflix subscribers are running out of time to stream one of the best family adventure movies ever. November has been a big month at the streamer, as Netflix has stocked titles like Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein and the upcoming Stranger Things Season 5, Part 1. The streamer is set to keep that momentum going into December with the arrival of everything from Troll 2 to Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Unfortunately for subscribers, all of the new additions come at the expense of others, and Netflix’s list of departing titles includes one family movie users won’t want to miss.

On December 1st, The Goonies will disappear from Netflix’s streaming library. This means that the last day to stream the iconic ‘80s movie, which joined Netflix back on October 1st, is on November 30th. The Goonies is directed by Richard Donner and written by Chris Columbus from a story by Steven Spielberg and stars Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton, and Ke Huy Quan as a group of kids in Astoria, Oregon, who set out on an epic treasure hunt in a last-ditch effort to save their homes from foreclosure after discovering an old pirate map in the attic.

The Goonies Is a Cult Classic, and There’s a Sequel on the Way

This year marks 40 years since The Goonies hit theaters and became instant success. The movie, celebrated as a cult classic and a perfect coming-of-age story about friendship and fantasy, grossed $69 million worldwide on a budget of $19 million and was unsurprisingly well-received by critics and audiences alike, holding a “Certified Fresh” distinction on Rotten Tomatoes with a 77% critic score and an even better 91% audience rating. The movie has the classic Spielberg-produced nostalgia, managing to capture the magic of childhood with a suspenseful and thrilling, and at times hilarious, treasure hunt fantasy that is just as entertaining today and continues to entertain new generations of fans.

As the saying goes, “Goonies never say die,” and four decades after its release, The Goonies is about to get a long-awaited sequel. In January, it was reported that Warner Bros. was developing a new The Goonies movie, with Warner Bros. executive Pam Abdy then confirming in April that a sequel is in development. Details of the project, including plot and casting, haven’t been announced, but Potsy Ponciroli is attached as writer. Spielberg, Columbus, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Holly Bario, and Lauren Shuler Donner are reportedly on the producing team. Quan told ComicBook exclusively this month that a second draft for the sequel has already been turned in and “they’re really happy about it.”

Where to Stream The Goonies After It Leaves Netflix?

The Goonies is leaving Netflix, but it isn’t sailing off streaming for good. Come December 1st, the cult classic movie will make the move from Netflix to rival streaming service HBO Max. The movie is also available to rent or buy online.

