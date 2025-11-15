Goonies Star Offers Major Sequel Update (And Fans Will Be Excited) (Exclusive)

As sequels go, there are few movies that fans have wanted a second movie for more than The Goonies. The 1985 adventure comedy was not only a massive hit when it was released in theaters, but it has been a cultural touchstone for many, with the film even being selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library Congress for its cultural significance. While a sequel has been discussed for years, the project took a major step forward back in February when it was announced that Potsy Ponciroli had signed on to write the screenplay and now, original Goonies star Ke Huy Quan has a major update — and fans will be more excited than ever.

Speaking with ComicBook for Zootopia 2, Quan revealed that while he has not seen the script for the Goonies sequel yet, a second draft has been turned in and everyone is really excited about it.

“I first heard about it when I saw Steven Spielberg at an event and he was so excited,” Quan said. “We try to do it, so let’s manifest it. I know we’ve been trying for the last 40 years, but I feel quite good about it. This time, Chris Columbus and Spielberg are developing it, we have an incredible writer. I mean, I read he turned in the second draft and they’re really happy about it. I was telling Fortune (Feimster, Zootopia 2 co-star), I said we’re gonna do it. I want her to be in it.”

“I would love to revisit that character and go on another adventure with my Goonies brothers and sisters,” he added, referencing reprising his role as Richard “Data” Wang.

A Goonies Sequel Has Been a Long Time Coming

With this year marking the 40th anniversary of The Goonies, a sequel has been a long time in coming. There have been repeated discussions about a follow up film, but while many of the film’s original stars have long been confident that a sequel would happen eventually, it hasn’t materialized just yet. However, in January, it was reported that Warner Bros. was developing a sequel and then, in February, it was confirmed that the film was officially in the works.

Quan’s update about a second draft of a sequel script is positive forward momentum for the project as well. Back in August, Josh Brolin, who played Brandon Walsh in the original film, noted at that time that there had been a few scripts already, but none of them seemed to be quite right. and had been passed on. With a second draft of a script seemingly getting positive reactions from the powers that be, it feels like we might be getting closer than ever to The Goonies 2 eventually making its way to the big screen the way fans have been hoping for for decades.

