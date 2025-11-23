Netflix Users Only Have a Week Left To Watch One of the Best Sci-Fi Movies Ever

Netflix’s sci-fi catalog has grown throughout November, but the streaming giant is about to lose one of the best sci-fi movies to ever hit the big screen. The past few weeks at the streamer have seen movies and shows like the Back to the Future trilogy, Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, and the final season of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory join Netflix’s sci-fi offerings. As the streamer prepares to make another addition with the first episodes of Stranger Things Season 5, Netflix subscribers are running out of time to stream a decades-old sci-fi classic that continues to influence the genre today.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sci-fi fans will want to stream E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial on Netflix while they still can, because the 1982 classic’s last day to watch on the platform is November 30th. The movie stars a young Henry Thomas as Elliott, a lonely young boy who discovers and befriends a gentle alien stranded on Earth and tries to help him “phone home.” The movie, which grossed over $797 million worldwide and received nine Oscar nominations, also stars Dee Wallace, Peter Coyote, Robert MacNaughton, and Drew Barrymore.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Is a Piece of Movie Magic

Play video

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is a rare science fiction film that resonates with all ages and continues to impact and influence the genre today, cementing its status as a true sci-fi masterpiece and really a masterpiece in filmmaking. The movie is a classic example of Spielberg’s ability to tell heartfelt stories with supernatural and fantastical elements, the filmmaker masterfully using the tried-and-true sci-fi element of an alien visitor as a catalyst for a heartwarming coming-of-age story about a young boy’s emotional journey of friendship, loss, and growing up that beautifully captures the wonder and awe of childhood.

The movie still holds up today in basically every sense and is now a quintessential sci-fi family movie that is incredibly fun and entertaining even after repeat rewatches. The film, set against John Williams’s award-winning score and featuring cutting-edge special effects that led to numerous moments of visual magic, is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a near-perfect 99% critic score and a 72% audience rating. The movie was even added to the United States National Film Registry of the Library of Congress for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

Where to Stream E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial After It Leaves Netflix?

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial currently isn’t streaming outside of Netflix. Streamers are still releasing their December newsletters, so the movie may end up swapping platforms after it departs the streaming giant. If that doesn’t happen, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is available to rent or buy.

When the film departs Netflix, subscribers will still have plenty of great streaming options. A wave of new arrivals on December 1st will add everything from Troll 2 to the first three Kung Fu Panda movies, with other movies including Cheaper by the Dozen, Godzilla, and The Wolf of Wall Street.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!