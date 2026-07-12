Netflix is Officially Losing One of Its Only Marvel Movies

Netflix doesn’t have much in the way of Marvel movies, but it is about to grow one title smaller very soon. Netflix has plenty of superhero movies and shows, including original releases as well as DC shows like those from the Arrowverse that Netflix has licensed. However, when it comes to Marvel, the choices are limited thanks to Marvel being part of Disney and Disney+ holding the rights to all the Marvel Cinematic Universe films and streaming shows. That said, movies from other studios, whether films from the past or the current Spider-Man movies from Sony, have still been available on Netflix. That is about to change.

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Netflix is about to lose one of its only Marvel movies when Venom: The Last Dance leaves the service. August 25th will be the last day that subscribers will have access to the film before it departs. This follows the departure of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, with all three films leaving Netflix on August 4th.

Netflix Has Only a Handful of Marvel Titles Remaining

Image Courtesy of Sony

What is interesting is that, while Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies are leaving, followed by Venom: The Last Dance, Netflix just added Spider-Man: Homecoming, the first movie that Sony and Marvel worked together on as part of the MCU. This just seems like Netflix’s tactic of using a revolving door with titles, with some dropping off and others arriving on the platform, with little rhyme or reason. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is also on Netflix, although Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is not. Neither of the first two Venom movies is on Netflix. The absence of titles remains one of the most frustrating things for people who want to binge-watch movies in the same franchise.

Other than the newly added Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the only other Marvel movie remaining on Netflix is Kraven the Hunter. For fans who want to watch as many Marvel movies as possible, Disney+ is still the only real destination, as it includes almost every MCU movie other than select Spider-Man films. For people who want to see Spider-Man movies, they usually rotate through services like Netflix, Starz, and Fubo. There are also times when some of the Marvel movies are not available to stream for free, as Blade is currently without a streaming home.

As for Venom: The Last Dance, when its 18-month streaming window on Netflix ends on August 25th, it will move to either Disney+ or Hulu. This is part of the deal that covered theatrical releases from 2022 to 2026. That deal saw all Sony titles go to Netflix for 18 months. When that period ended, the movies would then move to Disney platforms for their Pay 2 window. Kraven the Hunter should be the next to move, with its 18-month window ending in September or October.

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