Netflix Just Surprise Added One of the Latest Big Screen Marvel Movies

It’s always a nice surprise when you can turn on Netflix and find a big blockbuster from the last few months that you had no idea was being added to the service. It doesn’t happen often, but Netflix has made something of a habit of these surprise additions since December, with movies like Dune: Part Two and Saturday Night being added to the service’s lineup without warning.

Another surprise addition occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning, as a brand new Marvel movie made its way to Netflix’s streaming roster. The movie in question is none other than Venom: The Last Dance, the final film in Sony’s Venom trilogy, which was released in theaters back in October.

Venom: The Last Dance, starring Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, made more than $478 million at the box office after its release. That’s a substantial total for the film, even though it came in under the results of the first two Venom movies. When you look at Sony’s Marvel output over the past few years (not counting the Spider-Man co-productions with Marvel Studios), the Venom movies are the only real success stories of the bunch.

Fans likely knew that Venom: The Last Dance would be added to Netflix’s roster at some point, given the ongoing streaming deal that Netflix has with Sony. All of Sony’s theatrically released films make their way to Netflix for their first exclusive streaming window. That’s why movies like Saturday Night and Here recently popped up on Netflix’s lineup. The coming months will likely see the arrival of Kraven the Hunter, One of Them Days, and Heart Eyes, all of which have been released by Sony since December.

Venom: The Last Dance, like both of the previous Venom movies, received mixed responses from both critics and fans. At the heart of the film, though, is the zany and hilarious dynamic between Eddie and the Venom symbiote, and that has long been beloved amongst the Marvel faithful.

With this latest addition, there are now five total Marvel films available to stream on Netflix, all of them coming from Sony Pictures. Newer release Madame Web is on the service, along with all three of Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man films, which remain some of the most popular Marvel movies of all time.

Are you excited to see Venom: The Last Dance available to stream on Netflix? Will you be checking it out this week? Let us know in the comments!