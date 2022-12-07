Netflix Allowing More Users to Join "Secret Club" to Screen Movies and Shows Before They Premiere

Netflix is letting more people get the chance to view upcoming shows and movies early. In a new report from Gizmodo, it seems that some users are reporting the red brand opening up its doors to the "Secret Preview Club." Earlier this year, it was discovered that Netflix had a system for certain users to preview upcoming titles and give feedback after watching them. Understandably, the rush to try and get into the program was absolutely wild. But, not everyone got their golden ticket to seeing stuff a bit early. That's set to change with some of these emails getting out on social media and other sites. It seems like the streamer is trying to refine strategy as it has faced a bit of upheaval in the last few years. (The CEO is now claiming that all of their problems are down to password sharing, which the user base is collectively rolling their eyes at.) Check out what the original "Secret Preview Club" emails had to say down below.

"We at Netflix are building a community of members to view and give feedback on upcoming movies and series, and we'd like to know if you're interested in being a part of it," according to a recent email sent to a group of subscribers, a copy of which was obtained by Variety. "It's simple, but an incredibly important part of creating best-in-class content for you and Netflix members all around the world."

Netflix's Other Content Decisions

Social media users and those who have paid attention to the news over the last year will remember the "Corporate Culture Memo" that the company put out. In that letter they claimed to "not censor specific artists or voices", but it's immediately clear that they are still using viewer feedback to influence programing decisions. (Much like most other entertainment entities.)

"Not everyone will like — or agree with — everything on our service," part of the post reads. "While every title is different, we approach them based on the same set of principles: we support the artistic expression of the creators we choose to work with; we program for a diversity of audiences and tastes; and we let viewers decide what's appropriate for them, versus having Netflix censor specific artists or voices."

That particular section ends, "As employees we support the principle that Netflix offers a diversity of stories, even if we find some titles counter to our own personal values. Depending on your role, you may need to work on titles you perceive to be harmful. If you'd find it hard to support our content breadth, Netflix may not be the best place for you."

Would you want to be in this "club"? Let us know down in the comments!