Netflix's The Last Days Of American Crime Trailer Released

Netflix has released the trailer for The Last Days of American Crime, which you can now watch above. The film comes our way via director Olivier Megaton, who is best known for high-octane action flicks like The Transporter 3, Colombiana, and Taken 2 & 3. This is the first film Megaton has directed since 2014, so his fans will be excited to have him back. The same is true of the cast, which features Michael Pitt (Boardwalk Empire) and Sharlto Copely (District 9), two breakout actors of the 2010s that we haven't seen in awhile. You can get the full breakdown of Last Days of American Crime, below:

Synopsis: "As a final response to terrorism and crime, the U.S. government plans to broadcast a signal making it impossible for anyone to knowingly commit unlawful acts. Graham Bricke (Edgar Ramírez), a career criminal who was never able to hit the big score, teams up with famous gangster progeny Kevin Cash (Michael C. Pitt), and black market hacker Shelby Dupree (Anna Brewster), to commit the heist of the century and the last crime in American history before the signal goes off.

Based on the Radical Publishing Graphic Novel created by Rick Remender and Greg Tocchini, The Last Days of American Crime is directed by Olivier Megaton, written by Karl Gajdusek, produced by Jesse Berger, p.g.a., Jason Michael Berman, p.g.a., and Barry Levine, with Patrick Bergin and Sharlto Copley also co-starring."

As you can see above, Last Days of American Crime is based on the 2009 graphic novel by Rick Remender and Greg Tocchini. The series examined the deeper impulses of criminally-indulgent individuals who will go to desperate lengths to try to cash-in on the great American scheme, one last time.

The trailer for Last Days of American Crime captures the hard-boiled crime world that Remender created. Although Olivier Megaton's work almost has a comic book-ish, larger-than-life type of action, it doesn't necessarily mean that it's a good match to this actual graphic novel material. Last Days of American Crime looks a bit odd visually - not sure if it wants to lean into an offbeat indie comic aesthetic, or provide the slick stylized action that is Megaton's signature. The same goes for the pairing of Edgar Ramírez and Michael Pitt, who are an odd-coupling as leads, and don't necessarily seem to have the best chemistry - at least in this trailer.

The Last Days of American Crime streams on Netflix starting on June 5th. It's probably all you'll have to watch.

