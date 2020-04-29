A Ton of Great Movies Are Leaving Netflix This Weekend
This weekend marks the arrival of a new month, which means a massive roster overhaul for streaming services like Netflix. A bunch of new content is arriving on Netflix this weekend, like Ryan Murphy's latest TV series, a feature film from Black Panther writer Joe Robert Cole, and the first two installments in the Back to the Future franchise. That's all exciting news, but the new month also means that some titles are leaving Netflix. There are always movies and TV shows circulating in and out of Netflix's ever-evolving roster, but this weekend in particular will see a horde of beloved films make their exit.
There are some bonafide film classics currently streaming on Netflix that will no longer be available on Friday. Blade Runner, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and Goodfellas are all on their way out. That's a substantial blow to film fans everywhere, not to mention a lot of popular comedies and genre films that also have strong fanbases.
After just one month on the service, The Hangover is leaving Netflix this weekend, along with Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle and all seven Police Academy films. Netflix is even losing Space Jam, the Looney Tunes/NBA combo starring Michael Jordan, which proved to be an incredibly popular film on the service over the last few months.
You can take a look below at the full list of movies leaving Netflix this weekend.
Leaving 4/30/20
A Cinderella Story
A Little Princess
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
The Craft
Crash
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Friday the 13th
Good Burger
GoodFellas
The Hangover
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Rosemary's Baby
Rounders
Scream 2
Scream 3
The Shawshank Redemption
Space Jam
Spy Kids
Step Brothers
Strictly Ballroom
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
True Grit
Leaving 5/1/20
John Carter
Which of these movies are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.