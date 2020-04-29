A Ton of Great Movies Are Leaving Netflix This Weekend

✖

This weekend marks the arrival of a new month, which means a massive roster overhaul for streaming services like Netflix. A bunch of new content is arriving on Netflix this weekend, like Ryan Murphy's latest TV series, a feature film from Black Panther writer Joe Robert Cole, and the first two installments in the Back to the Future franchise. That's all exciting news, but the new month also means that some titles are leaving Netflix. There are always movies and TV shows circulating in and out of Netflix's ever-evolving roster, but this weekend in particular will see a horde of beloved films make their exit.

There are some bonafide film classics currently streaming on Netflix that will no longer be available on Friday. Blade Runner, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and Goodfellas are all on their way out. That's a substantial blow to film fans everywhere, not to mention a lot of popular comedies and genre films that also have strong fanbases.

After just one month on the service, The Hangover is leaving Netflix this weekend, along with Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle and all seven Police Academy films. Netflix is even losing Space Jam, the Looney Tunes/NBA combo starring Michael Jordan, which proved to be an incredibly popular film on the service over the last few months.

You can take a look below at the full list of movies leaving Netflix this weekend.

Leaving 4/30/20

A Cinderella Story

A Little Princess

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

The Craft

Crash

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Friday the 13th

Good Burger

GoodFellas

The Hangover

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Rosemary's Baby

Rounders

Scream 2

Scream 3

The Shawshank Redemption

Space Jam

Spy Kids

Step Brothers

Strictly Ballroom

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

True Grit

Leaving 5/1/20

John Carter

Which of these movies are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.