Netflix Loses Horror Comic Book Movie To Another Studio (And It Could Be For The Best)

Something is Killing the Children is one of the best comics going, and continues to be a juggernaut for BOOM! Studios. Despite having a previous deal with Netflix, it hasn’t led to a series adaptation as planned, but that is hopefully all changing with the news that Something is Killing the Children has a new home. While Netflix tried to keep the franchise, a new player has entered the fray, and it truly could be the best thing for it.

Today, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that after a multi-company bidding war, Netflix has lost the rights to Something is Killing the Children, which will now call Blumhouse home. Blumhouse, which is already home to a host of horror hits like Five Nights at Freddy’s and Black Phone 1 & 2, will now handle the franchise’s journey to the screen, and the report states that Blumhouse will be developing both a live-action feature film and an adult animated series.

That’s huge news for a franchise that has equally huge potential on the big and small screens. The franchise was previously set up at Netflix, but Netflix decided to pass on the series after lengthy development that involved Mike Flanagan, Baran bo Odar, and Jantje Friese. Netflix re-entered the conversation when Lionsgate went to pick it up, and this time around, Netflix wanted its movie group to handle the franchise, but Blumhouse ultimately won the bid.

The best part is that the TV adaptation will be shepherded by series writer James Tynion IV, and Tynion will also produce the film alongside Stephen Christy, while series co-creator and artist extraordinaire Werther Dell’Edera will co-produce. Executive producers include Shaun Sutton, Ryan Turek, Adam Yoselin, and Mette Norkjaer.

While having Netflix as a backer and partner is great, the streamer had a difficult time getting the series off the ground, as the number of creators they worked with shows. While that might have changed with the Netflix movie team, aligning with Blumhouse makes all the sense in the world, and they seem eager to really build a world on multiple fronts with the franchise. The series can absolutely support both a film and a TV series, as at this point in the comics, there’s the main series, a number of one-shots, and the successful spinoff series House of Slaughter to build from.

“Something is Killing the Children is the comic book that changed my life and career forever.” said James Tynion IV, “Finding a partner who understood the potential of Erica Slaughter and the world Werther Dell’Edera and I have built was crucial, and we have found that partner in Jason Blum. Nobody understands horror better than Blumhouse, and I can’t wait for the world to see what we all have planned together.”

“Developing Something Is Killing the Children with Blumhouse is a milestone for BOOM! Studios,” said Stephen Christy. “In this deal, Jason Blum has shown a real commitment to putting James and Werther’s vision first, which means everything to us. We’ve been on this journey with them since the very first issue, and to now partner with Blumhouse to bring their world to film and television feels like the culmination of years of belief in this story.”

If you’re unfamiliar with Something is Killing the Children, the series stars a monster hunter named Erica Slaughter, who is a member of the Order of St. George. This order hunts lethal monsters that manifest out of fear and trauma, and only children can see them. The Order seeks to not only eliminate the threat but also keep it from being public knowledge, and occasionally, those affected by the monsters become hunters, which is how Erica got started in this line of work.

The amount of lore and backstory to every part of the Order and their processes is immense, and as the series has continued, Tynion, Dell’Edera, and Miquel Muerto have introduced all kinds of rich concepts, heartbreaking moments, and compelling characters along the way. There’s plenty to explore, and as long as the film and the series can nail down the tone, unique visual style, and characters, this could be a franchise that pays dividends for years to come. You can find Something is Killing the Children Vol. 1 right here.

What do you think?