4 Horror Comic Adaptations We’re Eagerly Awaiting (And One We Wish Would Return)

There is no shortage of television and film adaptations of comic books. For seventeen years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been going hard, often having a couple movies out every year post-Phase 1, and once it committed to Disney+, the MCU began turning out television show after television show. Meanwhile, DC has just kicked off its new cinematic universe, the DCU; however, they have been making films and TV shows for decades. Even on the independent side, there have been notable adaptations of comics, like Image Comics’ The Walking Dead and Invincible. There are also plenty of adaptations in the works, specifically for horror comics.

DC, for instance, announced Natasha Lyonee would star in a horror movie based on DC Comic’s Basketful of Heads by Joe Hill, Leomacs, Dave Stewart and Deron Bennett. Meanwhile, several years ago, Netflix adapted Joe Hill, Gabriel Rodríguez, Jay Fotos and Robbie Robbins’ Locke and Key, and that went of for three seasons. There are plenty of other adaptations of horror comics in the works, including the following four; meanwhile, one adaptation seems like it may not see the light of day at the time of this writing.

Something Is Killing the Children

Perhaps one of the most anticipated adaptations in the works from Netflix is Something Is Killing the Children by James Tynion IV, Werther Dell’Edera and Miquel Muerto. In the acclaimed BOOM! Studios’ comic, the children of Archer’s Peak have been going missing, and while the adults are at a loss, some kids believe there are terrifying creatures behind it, and their only hope seems to be a mysterious stranger who has come to town, Erica Slaughter. She has a simple mission — to kill whatever is killing the children.

Originally, Midnight Mass’ Mike Flanagan was set to develop the series for Netflix, but he dropped out. For a time, it felt as if the show was not meant to be, but in 2023, Something Is Killing the Children was back in the works for Netflix with Dark’s creators, Baran bo Odar and Jantje Fries. This is not just one of BOOM! Studios’ best ongoing series, it is the best monster-hunting comics coming out today.

Wytches

Where Netflix plans to adapt Something Is Killing the Children, Amazon Prime also has plans for its own adaptation of a horror comic; however, they are planning to continue in Invincible’s footsteps with an animated adaptation of Wytches by Scott Snyder and Jock. According to Screen Rant, this will be at least two seasons, and its expected the first season will air in 2025.

Wytches is about a family moving to a small town to escape their daughter’s bullies, but now, she is subject something much worse as supernatural forces set their sights on her. Snyder is one of the best writers working in comics today, writing Absolute Batman for DC at the moment. Plus, Jock’s artwork is gorgeous yet haunting with some truly trippy and horrifying imagery. Hopefully an animated series will capture this more than a live-action would.

Bitter Root

One of the most exciting adaptations in the works is Bitter Work by David F. Walker, Sanford Greene, and Chuck Brown. Set during the Harlem Renaissance in the ’20s, the Sangeryes are a family of monster hunters, specifically hunting and curing people whose hate and prejudice have turned them into literal monsters. However, the family has their own issues to face in the wake of a new supernatural invasion on the horizon.

According to Deadline, Legendary closed the deal for this adaptation, with plans of having Regina King direct this feature film adaptation. It’s also reported from Deadline that Ryan Coogler, Zinizi Coogler and Sev Ohanian will produce it with the comics original creators also acting as executive producers. Meanwhile, Bryan Edward Hill pens the script. News of this broke in 2021, but hopefully pre-production on the feature is just taking its time, as this Eisner-Award winning series is a must read, as it is a fantastic blend of steampunk and horror while telling a story even more relevant today.

Lady Killer

Created by Joelle Jones and Jamie S. Rich, Dark Horse Comics’ Lady Killer is about housewife Josie, who moonlights as an assassin for hire; however, as time has gone by, she’s realized the deadly lifestyle she leads may finally come at odds with her family. What’s remarkable about Lady Killer is that Josie takes true pride and joy in her work as a killer, and its a fun contrast against the expectations of a wife and mother in the 1950s. Plus, Jones’ artwork is perfect for a story of this nature, as it has a pinup quality to it while still being visceral and violent.

It was announced in 2021 that Blake Lively and Diablo Cody would adapt Dark Horse’s Lady Killer for Netflix. Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody is a perfect match for Lady Killer, with her past work including Juno, Young Adult, Jennifer’s Body, and Tully. When announcing the film, there was no director tied to it yet, but Lively was announced to star in the movie and be a producer on it. Lady Killer is one of Dark Horse Comics’ best series, so hopefully fans of it will soon see it adapted to the screen.

Hack/Slash

While the aforementioned comics are still set to have their on screen adaptations at the time of this writing, one horror comic unfortunately had its adaptation fall through. Hack/Slash, created by Tim Seeley, has a simple premise, a final girl, Cassie Hack, decides to hunt down slashers. The series at large is a love letter to horror movies and grindhouse cinema, so it makes perfect sense to adapt it to the big screen. Todd Lincoln helped develop this adaptation with plans on being a director and writer on it, but this movie was never meant to be.

In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, Lincoln and Seeley look back at their time trying to get Hack/Slash’s film off the ground. While a lot of progress was made in pre-production, things did not work out. Lincoln eventually left the project, and Hack/Slash found a new director, Marcus Nispel, who worked on remakes of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Friday the 13th. However, that was not enough to save this production, with Seeley advising fans to, “just but the comics! That actually benefits the people who made them. You can always support Hack/Slash by buying the comics.” Good news for fans, a new Hack/Slash series, Hack/Slash: Back to School by Zoe Thorngood, hit comic shops in 2023, and the trade paperback collection of that series is now available.

