Something Is Killing the Children Teases Long Awaited Answers in First Look Preview (Exclusive)

The tale of Erica Slaughter continues in BOOM! Studios’ hit series Something Is Killing the Children, and issue #44 might just deliver some of the long awaited answers we’ve been waiting for. Fans have been wondering what happened to Erica’s mentor Jessica Slaughter for quite some time, and issue #44 looks to provide some key details in Erica’s evolution into a Black Mask as well as the role Jessica continues to play in that journey, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the big issue right here!

While Erica and Jessica are out on the road, Aaron is dealing with things at home base. While the danger level is high when you’re in the field, you can see in our preview that things can be just as intense and deadly in the House of Slaughter. We’re not sure what this particular confrontation is in regards to yet, but it’s likely due to something Jessica and Erica are doing in the field.

While Aaron and Erica have a love hate sort of relationship, he still has her back whenever possible, and that looks to not have changed here either. That’s especially true here though, as Jessica is out of the fight at the moment, and Erica will have to face this dangerous hunt on her own. Things go bad fast unfortunately, and while Jessica still has a role to play in all this, it remains to be seen what that role is, and if that role will finally shed some light on what happened to one of the most important people in Erica’s life.

Something Is Killing the Children #44 is written by James Tynion IV and illustrated by Werther Dell’Edera. The issue will also feature covers by Tula Lotay, Josh Hixon, and James Stokoe. You can check out the official description below.

“The stakes have never been higher in this latest issue of the award-winning horror series! Left to fend for herself, young Erica’s latest hunt turns deadly fast. As the fate of the townspeople teeters on the edge of disaster, caring for an injured Jessica only complicates an already dire situation. Will Erica be the only force standing in the way of the monsters closing in? Or will Jessica recover just in time to join the fight?

The iconic story of monsters, and the ones who hunt them, continues in this issue of the award-winning, bestselling horror phenomenon. Gain more insight into Erica’s troubled past as she struggles to navigate her tumultuous connection with her mentor, Jessica Slaughter. How will Erica earn her teeth as a black mask — and what role will Jessica play?”

