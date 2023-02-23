Something Is Killing the Children Back in the Works at Netflix With Dark Creators

Netflix is back at work making a TV series based on Something is Killing the Children, the hit comics series from Boom! Studios that is written by James Tynion IV – best known for his work on DC's Batman and other acclaimed series like The Nice House on the Lake. Doctor Sleep and Midnight Mass director Mike Flanagan dropped out of the project, so Netflix is tapping German writers and showrunners Baran bo Odar and Jantje Fries to develop Something is Killing the Children; Odar and Fries are the team behind Netflix's hit international series Dark, and will take on this series as part of a renewed eight-figure deal with the streaming service.

The synopsis for Something is Killing the Children is below:

"When the children of Archer's Peak begin to go missing, everything seems hopeless. Most children never return, but the ones that do have terrible stories—impossible stories of terrifying creatures that live in the shadows. Their only hope of finding and eliminating the threat is the arrival of a mysterious stranger, one who believes the children and claims to see what they can see. Her name is Erica Slaughter. She kills monsters."

Something Is Killing The Children has been both a bestseller (nearly tripling in sales since it began in 2019); a critical darling; and has the acclaim of winning major awards, including back-to-back Eisner Awards for writing won by Tynion in 2021 and 2022, and a 2022 Eisner for "Best Continuing Series." A spinoff series, House of Slaughter was launched in 2021, focusing on the order that created the monster hunters. It, too, sold big.

Our ComicBook Nation Show host Matthew Aguilar was one of the first to spotlight what a great comic series this is, as seen in his official Something Is Killing The Children Review:

Every so often a comic comes along that pushes the limits of your sense of comfort; BOOM! Studios' newest series Something Is Killing The Children fits in that category easily. While the series walks the edge, it grounds the more deranged parts in rich character work between the small and memorable cast. You'll quickly find yourself eager to learn more about this mysterious world, the very human people in it, and the not-so-human people causing so much chaos... Something Is Killing The Children doesn't pull any punches. Those who dare to venture into this world will find a unique and compelling cast of characters in a killer mystery. You don't want to miss out on this.

No casting or release date for Netflix's Something Is Killing the Children has been announced.

via: Deadline