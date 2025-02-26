Havoc: Tom Hardy’s New Action Movie From The Raid Director Gets Bone-Crunching Teaser

Play video

Nearly four years after it was originally announced, the latest film from acclaimed action director Gareth Evans is finally set to be released. Netflix announced that Evans would be writing and directing a new thriller called Havoc way back in 2021, and the movie went into production that same year. However, a delay to reshoots pushed the film back quite a while. After a long journey to the screen, Havoc is being released everywhere this spring, and Netflix has offered up a bone-crunching first look at the action ahead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled the first teaser trailer for Havoc, which reminds everyone just how great Evans is at direction gnarly action sequences. In case you forgot, Gareth Evans is best known for directing The Raid, which is widely considered one of the best action movies of the 21st century (if not all time). You can watch the Havoc teaser at the top of the page!

Tom Hardy stars in Havoc, playing a detective named Walker who has made a lot of enemies throughout his career. He essentially ends up in a position to take on every dangerous group in the city — on both sides of the law — and he’s forced to fight his way through the chaos.

In addition to Hardy, Havoc boasts an all-star cast that includes Jessie Mei Li, Justin Cornwell, Quelin Sepulveda, Luis Guzmán, Michelle Waterson, Sunny Pang, Jim Caesar, Xelia Mendes-Jones with Yeo Yann Yann, Timothy Olyphant, and Forest Whitaker. As if writing and directing weren’t enough, Evans also served as Havoc‘s action editor and producer.

Hardy, Ed Talfan, and Aram Tertzakian produced the film alongside Evans, with Matt Flannery shooting it as the director of photography and Aria Prayogi providing the music.

Below, you can check out Netflix’s official synopsis for Havoc:

“Walker (Tom Hardy) is a bruised detective fighting his way through the criminal underworld threatening to engulf his entire city. In the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong, Walker finds himself with a number of factions on his tail; a vengeful crime syndicate, a crooked politician, as well as his fellow cops. When attempting to rescue the politician’s estranged son, whose involvement in the drug deal starts to unravel a deep web of corruption and conspiracy, he is forced to confront the demons of his past.”

What did you think of the first teaser trailer for Havoc? Do you think Gareth Evans’ action epic was worth the wait? Let us know in the comments!